Impressive Anderson the star of Day 2

Queen of the Palace Fallon can win again

Williams can progress with a quartet of maximums

Day two of the World Darts Championship saw Gary Anderson demonstrate exactly why he is being tipped by many to go all the way this year, he's come in to 11/112.00 to win the tournament for a third time in his career.

As for Dave Chisnall, the St Helens man didn't exactly put down a marker in his opener but got the job done against Cameron Menzies to advance to round three and if you fancy backing an outsider, he's 50/1 to get his hands on the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time.

Fallon has found her form again

Fallon Sherrock hasn't managed to record a victory on the Ally Pally stage since the exploits that saw her help change the landscape of the women's game back in December 2019.

She comes to London this year in fantastic form having picked up four of the last five Women's Series titles of the year before giving a great account of herself in the group stages of the Grand Slam, losing out to Rob Cross in a decisive clash.

First up for The Queen of the Palace in this year's showpiece event is a contest with Jermaine Wattimena who was impressive during his run to the Last 16 of the Players Championship Finals a few weeks ago but I'm backing Fallon to record her third win on the Ally Pally stage at 15/82.88.

Williams to win comfortably

The second quarter of the draw is a particularly tasty one with four former World Champions and James Wade lurking, but I think Jim Williams could be a bit of a dark horse in that section.

The Welshman showed last year how good he can be, getting the better of James Wade on the Ally Pally stage before missing a match dart to beat Gabriel Clemens who went on to reach the semi-final.

He's more than capable of mixing it with the best, he reached the final of Players Championship 30 back last month, beating Damon Heta and Danny Noppert en route and we all know that if he didn't have work commitments away from darts and applied himself fully to the game, he would probably be a lot higher up the rankings with a lot more titles under his belt.

I think he coasts to victory over Norman Madhoo and am backing him to complete the match treble of win, hit the most 180s and the highest checkout at 4/61.67.

I also like the look of Williams to win and hit four or more 180s at the boosted price of 2/1.