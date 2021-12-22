World Darts Championship Tips: Rodriguez to deliver 180s as he fights for tour card

With only two more days of action before Christmas, the tension at the Ally Pally is ramping up. Gerwyn Price remains favourite to retain the title he won almost 12 months ago at 10/3, with three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen available at 4/1.

Cool Hand Luke and Rowby-John to score heavily

Luke Humphries is up against Rowby-John Rodriguez in the afternoon session on Wednesday and could be in a spot of bother if Little John performs like he did in his opening round match.

RJR is 15/8 to progress to the third round of the tournament for the first time in his career.

Rodriguez doesn't currently have a tour card and has dropped out of the provisional top 64, he needs to beat Humphries to get back in and avoid a trip to Q-school.

I spoke to Rowby-John after his first round match and he said that he is now playing with freedom. He has a perspective like few others because he has a very ill daughter at home who is about to undergo a fourth major surgery. As a result, he doesnt put pressure on hismelf when he steps up onto the stage, he knows how fortunate he is just to be playing the game he loves.

An incredible attitude from the Austrian.

The bet that stands out to me in this one is 10 or more 180s to be hit in the match at 5/4.

The Asp to battle through

Nathan Aspinall starts his campaign against Joe Murnan and despite having a few injury concerns of late should still come through with ease against Midnight.

Murnan said he was embarrassed with how he played in the opening round and it was clear for all to see that he struggled to close out the match. He missed 22 darts at double in that match with an average just shy of 80. Barring a disastrous display from The Asp, I think he progresses in straight sets at 10/11.