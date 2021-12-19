World Darts Championship Tips: Queen of the Palace to shine

The favourite to lift the trophy on January 3rd remains defending champion Gerwyn Price, his fellow countryman Jonny Clayton plays his second round match tonight and is 13/2 to go all the way at the World Championship.

The Queen of the Palace returns tonight, if you fancy her as an outsider, she's 200/1 to become champion.

The return of the Queen

Fallon Sherrock returns to the stage where she became a global star. The place where she beat Ted Evetts to become the first woman to beat a man in the World Darts Championship.

I think she's developed a lot since then and is a better player. She's eliminated the shock factor of a female beating a man in a major tournament, she's moved us away from seeing a woman playing a man and we now look at tonight's fixture as Sherrock the darts player against Steve Beaton the darts player. That's a massive step.

We expect brilliance from her now and she still finds ways to amaze us. People everywhere are looking forward to what she does this weekend and my money is on her beating Beaton at 8/11.

Can the Ferret change his Ally Pally fortune

The year 2021 has been the year of the ferret. Jonny Clayton has, in my opinion, been the best player on the planet over the past 12 months.

There's no disputing that he has been a different beast since winning the World Cup of Darts with Gerwyn Price and it'll be interesting to see whether he can now transform his Ally Pally fortunes.

The Ferret never seems to bring his best at the Worlds, he has never averaged over 96 in a single match and never progressed past the last 32.

Clayton has been open about how nervous he gets in this event but as we've seen him develop and adapt to now being one of the best players in the world, I think he'll handle that pressure a lot better and come through against Keane Barry without dropping a set which is evens.

Plenty of 180s between Bunting and Smith

The final game of the afternoon session sees last year's semi-finalist Stephen Bunting take on Ross Smith who we saw in action on Friday night.

Smith was disappointed with his first round performance and when I spoke to him afterwards said he felt he was really struggling to reach the board and couldn't get into his usual rhythm.

Usually such a big 180 hitter, I think we'll see a much better contest when he takes on The Bullet.

The value bet for me is 9.5+ 180s at 8/11.