Gerwyn Price should have too much for Scutt

Back Gian van Veen to win

Price is currently third favourite to win the Worlds at 6/1

Day four of the World Darts Championship sees the 2021 winner Gerwyn Price get his campaign underway. The Welshman is in the same section of the draw as Gary Anderson with the two on a collision course to meet in the fourth round. The Iceman is third favourite to go all the way and become a two-time World Champion at 6/17.00.

Michael van Gerwen has to wait a little longer before he takes to the Ally Pally stage but is 10/34.33 to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the fourth time in his career.

Van Veen to taste victory

Gian van Veen is one of the brightest prospects in the world of darts, the 21-year-old has already had to overcome dartitis in his career and has done so wonderfully to get himself onto the PDC circuit and has also finished 2023 top of the Development Tour Order of Merit.

Things didn't work out too well for the Dutchman on his Grand Slam debut in Wolverhampton last month and he was also defeated in the World Youth Championship final by Luke Littler three weeks ago but did show a lot of character to try and mount a comeback against his 16-year-old opponent.

I think he'll experience that winning feeling on the Ally Pally stage and am backing him to complete the match treble of win, hit the most 180s and highest checkout at 1/21.50.

Price will have too much for Scutt

Connor Scutt was mightily impressive in his opening round win over Krzysztof Kciuk, playing with great confidence and rhythm.

He had a superb presence on stage and certainly didn't play like a man on his Ally Pally debut and with his status as a PDC professional on the line.

Unfortunately for Scutt, victory on Saturday afternoon wasn't enough to preserve his Tour Card privileges for the year ahead, he needs another to give himself a chance of that happening.

With that in mind, one of the last players you want to be facing in round two is Gerwyn Price. They've met twice before with the Welshman coming out on top on both occasions, averaging just shy of 112 in their most recent meeting and I expect Price to come out on top in this one.

It could certainly be a high quality affair though, Scutt's finishing was a particular strength in his opening round contest as he took out 64% of his attempts at double, he also fired in five 180s and the bet that stands out for me ahead of this match is eight or more 180s & two or more 100+ checkouts in the match at 7/42.75.