Gerwyn Price 13/2 to win the tournament

MvG still favourite to go all the way and claim 4th World title

Goldfinger Gilding 9/4 to complete match treble

The Iceman is one of three Welsh players in action on day five at the Palace and he is currently third favourite at 13/2 to win the tournament for a second time in his career. Michael van Gerwen has the shortest odds at 5/2 following a superb year that has seen him pick up 10 titles, more than anyone on the circuit.

Price will be right for Gezzy

Having averaged over a ton in six of his last seven matches, the Welshman should come here happy with his performance levels despite not reaching the latter stages of the last three major tournaments.

He takes on Luke Woodhouse who came through unscathed from his first round encounter against the first ever Ukranian to qualify for the PDC World Championship in Vladyslav Omelchenko. There was nothing spectacular about the performance but he didn't need to produce any more than he did. We know he has more in the locker and that he'll need to show it if he's to record a third victory over Price, in their eighth meeting.

Woodhouse used to be guilty of berating himself and being quite negative up on stage during poor spells in matches but there has been a noticeable shift in his mindset recently, a much more mature demeanour on big stages.

It's hard to see past Price for this one though and I'm backing him for the match treble at 6/4.

Thumbs up for Goldfinger

Welshman Robert Owen could cause some damage on the PDC circuit next year but he comes up against a man who is enjoying a spectacular year on tour in Andrew Gilding in round one.

Goldfinger has had a sublime season which has included runs to the final of the Belgian Darts Open and a couple of Players Championship events in 2022.

Back at the World Championship for the first time in six years, Gilding will fancy his chances of a third Ally Pally victory and setting up a meeting with Dave Chisnall.

The last time he faced a Welshman on this stage was back in 2015, he whitewashed Gerywn Price with a 91 average. He's 6/5 to hit the most 180s and win the match.