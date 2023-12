Luke Littler 7/2 4.50 to win the World Championship on debut

The first day of darting action in 2024 will see eight become four at this year's World Darts Championship.

Premier League winner Michael van Gerwen remains favourite to win the tournament for a fourth time at 6/42.50, Luke Littler's odds have shortened even further to 7/24.50 after brushing aside his idol Raymond van Barneveld, and Dave Chisnall, still searching for his maiden major win in the PDC, is 18/119.00 to change that on 3 January.

Chris to overcome Cross challenge

The year 2023 was delightful for Chris Dobey and he will be looking to maintain his mighty fine television form to make the semi-finals for the first time in his career.

Having produced scintillating displays time and time again, on Friday night he became just the seventh player in history to win three successive World Championship matches with ton plus averages, of the players still left in the tournament only Luke Littler has hit more 180s than him. He has a higher overall average than anyone in the event and has dealt with every challenge he has faced with sublime composure.

It was unsurprising to see Rob Cross come through his clash with Jonny Clayton but the manner of the victory was impressive. Voltage booked a spot in his first World Championship quarter-final since winning the tournament in 2018 but he's going to have one almighty challenge on his hands if he's to go further.

These two have played some remarkable matches over recent years, the last two contests have been on the floor with Cross averaging in excess of 110 in both and still losing!

Despite hitting 26 180s in the tournament so far, Dobey struggled to fill up the treble 20 bed with the same regularity against Michael Smith, hitting 17 140s and just two maximums.

However, Monday's contest is a best of nine and I'm backing the Masters champion to play with the scoring power demonstrated in earlier rounds. Dobey is 2/13.00 to throw 11+ 180s and have 2+ 100+ checkouts.

I'm so Chizzy my head is spinning

Dave Chisnall has been one of the standout performers on the Pro Tour in 2023, having reached nine finals in total, he has picked up three Euro Tour titles and enjoyed two victories on the floor.

There's been a lot of talk about how he's struggled to replicate that level in big TV tournaments but he's gradually got better and better with each game and I think the best is still to come from him in this tournament.

A run to the Last 16 of the Players Championship Finals last month along with his scoring power against Daryl Gurney on Saturday afternoon, certainly indicate that his floor form is starting to show in the bigger events.

Next up for Chizzy is a meeting with pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries, a player he certainly won't fear having got the better of him in four finals in 2023.

Cool Hand had been underwhelming in his opening couple of contests but was involved in the most dramatic and enthralling of contests on the final night of action in 2023.

He has shown a lot of mental strength throughout his career but the way he dug deep against Ricardo Pietreczko and Joe Cullen was exhilarating to watch. Humphries is yet to average a ton on the Ally Pally stage but I think that changes on Monday night.

I believe it'll another close encounter but I'm backing Humphries to win and throw 11+ 180s @ 15/82.88.