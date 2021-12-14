World Darts Championship Tips: High quality expected between Lewis and Campbell

With the start of the tournament less than 24 hours away, reigning champion Gerwyn Price is favourite to go all the way again at 4/1. His fellow countryman Jonny Clayton is 7/1 while 2019 finalist Michael Smith is 25/1 to lift the trophy.

Stand out first round tie won't disappoint

Adrian Lewis against Matt Campbell is one of the most mouthwatering first round clashes and it's the third match on the opening night. The two are playing for the right to face Gary Anderson on Thursday evening.

For the first time in his PDC career, Jackpot is outside of the world's top 32 coming into this event and enters in round one. He couldn't have been handed a worse draw.

It's been a long while since we've seen Lewis at his best, there have been signs of his game returning over recent years but he's lacked consistency and often followed up two or three impressive performances with an average display.

He has at times looked quite handy on the Pro Tour, making the final of Players Championship 24 before throwing in a 110.8 average against Keegan Brown the following day.

The two-time World Champion will need to bring a similar level if he is to avoid an early exit this week.

His opponent Campbell has been superb in the Live Darts League, comfortably winning phase six of the tournament with a 107.36 average in the final, the Canadian was clinical on the outer ring and I think the only people who won't have enjoyed watching him in that event will be those in the Adrian Lewis camp.

Overall champion from the Modus League, the Canadian was full of confidence and at one stage went on a run of 13 games unbeaten. Unsurprisingly he went on to claim the title and the £6000 prize.

I really do think this match could go either way so don't want to touch the match betting but I do fancy both players to throw three or more 180s at 15/8.

Price to make perfect start to title defence

The opening match of the tournament sees Ritchie Edhouse take on Peter Hudson. Rock is a late replacement for Lihao Wen after it was announced that the China Qualifier did not receive his visa in time to travel to the UK.

It will be just the second time the two have played each other with The Madhouse coming out on top when they met in the Gibraltar Darts Trophy Qualifier in 2017.

After a year away from the circuit, Hudson won back his tour card in January and I for one will be glad to see him back at the Ally Pally.

The winner of this encounter will return to the stage later in the evening to face the man looking to defend the title he won almost 12 months ago, Gerwyn Price.

Late call-ups have been known to make a positive impact on events but I can't see anything other than a routine victory for Edhouse in the opening round. He is 8/5 to come through without dropping a set.

The Iceman came up against Edhouse just over two months ago in the European Championship, it was a convincing victory for the Welshman then and I would expect the same outcome on Wednesday night.