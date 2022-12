Back MvG to win the World Championship at 2/1

Plenty of 180s predicted between Smith and Dirk van Duijvenbode

Cross to be king of the oche

With reigning champion Peter Wright out of the tournament, Michael van Gerwen's odds to lift the trophy have shortened to 2/1, with world number one Gerwyn Price available at 9/2.

Expect 180s aplenty between DvD and Ross Smith

I think one thing most of us expect from this mouthwatering clash between Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ross Smith is heavy scoring.

Smudger hit 10 180s in 18 legs of darts en route to a 3-1 win over Darius Labanauskas while his opponent on Thursday hit 12 in 19 legs in his second round tie. With a slightly extended format for the third round, this match has the potential to be an absolute maximum fest.

If you think we'll see more than 20 in this contest, it is priced at 10/11.

European Champion Smith recorded the third highest average of the first two rounds in a rather comfortable, statement victory. As for his Dutch opponent, his route to round three was anything but comfortable. Embroiled in a thrilling encounter with Karel Sedlacek, he hit 12 180s in a 3-2 win and also missed double 12 for a nine-darter.

DvD has reached six finals in 2022, twice victorious in Players Championship events and losing out to Gerwyn Price, Damon Heta, Dimitri van den Bergh and Michael Smith in the others. Given The Titan's prolific scoring power and the fact that this match is best of seven sets, I'm backing the Dutchman to again hit over 9.5 180s at 5/6.

Voltage to dethrone King

Rob Cross has rarely been talked about as a contender to pick up his second World Champiohship title this year.

A player whose achievements since becoming World Champion back in 2018 have perhaps been slightly disregarded and disrespected by some, he has enjoyed a very decent year without making too many headlines.

Winner of two Pro Tour events, he's been runner up in three Euro Tour events this year as well as the recent Players Championship Finals.

I thought the way he handled the occasion of playing his best mate and practice partner Scott Williams in the second round was very impressive and think he now has to be talked about as a real challenger for the title.

He is in the same quarter of the draw as Michael van Gerwen but if you would like to back Voltage to come through that quarter of the draw, he's available at 5/1.

As for Mervyn King, he's maybe not able to rely on his A game being there for him as frequently as he used to but he was still able to find the level required to eventually get the better of Danny Baggish.

Based on what we've seen from both in this tournament and this year, it's hard to see past a convincing Cross victory. I'm backing him to complete the match treble at 15/8.