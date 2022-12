MvG still favourite to win the tournament at 5/2

Fallon Sherrock good odds to progress at 11/4

Expect heavy scoring between Sherrock and Evans

Michael van Gerwen has won 10 titles this year, more than anyone else and as a result, he is favourite to go all the way and win his fourth World Championship title at 5/2. Gerwyn Price has drifted to third favourite to lift the trophy for a second time at 6/1.

Fallon improvements over recent weeks

For the first time in the history of this tournament, there were three women in the field. Lisa Ashton and Beau Greaves both gave great accounts of themselves but ultimately fell at the first hurdle.

The bigger picture can't be ignored, of course. The standard of darts on the women's series is constantly improving and the gap between Fallon Sherrock, Ashton, Greaves and the rest of the field is certainly closing, largely due to the growing exposure and opportunities being presented to them.

The Queen of the Palace has received a lot of negativity since her inclusion in the tournament was announced due to the way that it came about.

The winner of the inaugural Women's World Matchplay was only announced after Greaves had pipped her in the Women's Series order of merit and her form at the time wasn't of the level we know she can produce.

What she has done for the women's game is unquestionable and her preparation for the World Championship went very well indeed - posting multiple averages in excess of 90 at the Modus Super Series. The first time she has averaged in excess of 90 since back in June, despite not qualifying for finals night of the event she showed enough to make me think she can get over the line in her opener at Ally Pally.

She is priced at 11/4 to beat Evans and I think that is great value.

She'll be happy with Rapid's pace and we know that when her back is against the wall, when she feels she has a point to prove, she is more than capable of doing so on the biggest stage of all.

I also like the look of seven or more total 180s in this match at 1/1.