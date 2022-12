MvG still favourite to go all the way at 9/4

Aspinall great value to get revenge on Rock

Price to get one over on RvB

Only three seeds fell in the opening two rounds of action at this year's World Championship meaning we have some incredibly intriguing crunch clashes to look forward to over the next few days.

Not many people were talking about 2018 winner Rob Cross's chances of going all the way again this year but he proved with his performance against friend and practice partner Scott Williams that he has to be a contender, he is 22/1 to lift the trophy for a second time. Michael van Gerwen, who is in the same quarter as Cross, is still the tournament favourite at 9/4.

Hype makes Rock favourite, Aspinall great value

Nathan Aspinall said after his victory over Boris Krcmar that he looks back at this time 12 months ago and his time at the World Championship as the worst of his career and life. Struggling with a wrist injury he feared that his career might be coming to a premature end but this year a resurgent Asp has recovered quicker than even he could have hoped and enjoyed a really good few months.

He takes on young sensation Josh Rock who hasn't done anything spectacular in his opening two games of the tournament but has done what's been required, shown maturity and good scoring power in spells but has had slightly wobbles at the back end of legs. He will need to be at his prolific best in order to trouble his opponent on the 27th.

The hype around the youngster from Northern Ireland is certainly justified, you only have to look back at what he did at the Grand Slam, he produced highest average we've ever seen in the World Youth Championship final and his debut season has taken the darting world by storm. I do, however, think the fact that he is joint sixth to lift the trophy on January 3rd is a little wild.

Of course Rock will have the confidence and belief that he can get the better of the Stockport slinger for the second time this year on a big stage, following his victory at the European Championship in October but based on what we've seen from both in this tournament so far, I think Aspinall is exceptional value to come through at 5/4.

Revenge could be sweet for Price

When the draw was made for this tournament, there was a lot of talk about a potential meeting between world number one Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barnaveld.

The Dutchman was twice victorious when the players met at the Grand Slam last month, Barney knocking The Iceman out of a tournament he so very rarely loses in, making it three successive wins over the Welshman.

Despite struggling with food poisoning on the day of his second round match, RvB looked very solid on the outer ring, on the oche, and dealt with everything Ryan Meikle threw at him very impressively indeed.

Price looked quite subdued during his opening match of the tournament. Unable to live with Luke Woodhouse in the opening set, in the end it felt like Gezzy just ambled over the winning line.

I expect his demeanour and mindset to be completely different at the Palace on Tuesday and I like the look of Price to win and both players to win a set at 4/6.