Rob Cross is now 14/1 15.00 to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for a second time

Heavy scoring is forecast between Dobey and Smith

Bunting should have too much for Hempel

There has been very little to separate Luke Humphries 7/24.50 and Michael van Gerwen 3/14.00 as the two favourites to win the World Championship on January 3rd but Rob Cross showed with a stunning display on Wednesday afternoon that he should be part of that conversation.

Voltage is now 14/115.00 to win the tournament for a second time.

Heavy scoring is forecast from Smith and Dobey

Ross Smith and Chris Dobey may well play out one of the ties of the third round on Thursday afternoon. Masters champion Dobey produced his best ever performance on the Ally Pally stage to beat Willie O'Connor before Christmas and it took something special, in the form of a 110 average, to knock him out of the Players Championship Finals last month.

As for Smudger, he suffered a heartbreaking defeat at this stage of the tournament 12 months ago, despite scoring well and hitting 19 180s against Dirk van Duijvenbode, he was defeated 4-3.

They've both played well in 2023, I'm expecting the two to play out a classic and I think it will go long so believe there is a good chance that we'll see 17+ 180s & 1+ Bull Finish @ 11/102.11.

Everyone at Ally Pally went Bunting mental

Before a dart had been thrown at the 2024 World Darts Championship, excitement over what Stephen Bunting could achieve this winter was growing.

A quarter-finalist 12 months ago, he's been posting some ridiculous averages all year, elevating his game to the next level since switching to a heavier dart.

The level he produced on Saturday night really did send us all Bunting mental and while I don't think he'll average in excess of 107 again on Thursday, I do expect him to back up his round two win with a performance good enough to comfortably get the better of Florian Hempel.

With his tour card on the line, Hempel produced a miraculous comeback against Dimitri van den Bergh in round two, surviving match darts and turning the game on its head thanks largely to a ludicrous spell which saw him take out a 151, 84 and then back-to-back ten dart legs.

Bunting has been scoring heavily for fun this year and think he'll have way too much for his German opponent. I'm backing The Bullet to win comfortably, he's 11/43.75 to win without dropping a set.