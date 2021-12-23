World Darts Championship Tips: Cross to ruin Barney's return

Having delivered the performance of the tournament so far, Michael Smith is in at 18/1 to go all the way and lift the trophy on January 3rd with favourite Gerwyn Price still available at 10/3.

Voltage to silence the Barney Army

Rob Cross takes on Raymond van Barneveld in the third game of the evening and I can see this one being fairly one sided.

After an incredibly frustrating spell for Voltage, we've seen some vintage Rob Cross performances of late.

After his early elimination from the Premier League, it looked as though his struggles were going to get worse in 2021 but he dug deep, continued to believe in his new process and started showing signs of an upturn in form with some really classy one-off performances.

Consistency was the next thing to return for Cross, that happened in Salzburg as he looked back to his best en route to the European Championship title.

He seems to have found the winning formula again. He's relaxed, focused and confident about where his game is.

Whilst Cross has a positive head-to-head record with RvB, the Dutchman has won their two meetings this year, both with averages in excess of a ton.

Barney feels that his first round win this year has made amends for his humiliating first round exit two years ago but I can't see him progressing any further and back Cross to win at 8/15.

Woodhouse lacking in confidence

Luke Woodhouse came through against James Wilson on Monday evening but when I spoke to him after the match he seemed incredibly frustrated with his performance.

He went on to explain that the reason he beats himself up on stage is because he struggles to believe that he belongs up on the big stage. He told me about how difficult it is to get up and play his own game when he's so worried about what others are thinking of him and his performance.

We know he has the game, we've seen him produce on the floor many times but he will need to improve on his 91.5 average if he is to stand a chance tonight.

His opponent Damon Heta was dumped out in round one of last year's World Championship but I think there's value in backing the Australian at 10/11 to hit the most 180s and win his match.

When it comes to Players Championship events this year, Heta is in the top 16 players in terms of 180s hit and the regularity of maximums so is a good bet to pepper that treble 20 segment in this match.