Ahead of the fifth day of action at the sport's flagship event, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen are joint favourites to go all the way at 10/34.33 while Gerwyn Price's odds to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the second time in his career have shortened to 11/26.50 following a comprehensive victory over Connor Scutt on Monday night.

There'll be pressure on Pikachu

In October, Ricardo Pietreczko put together a sublime run in Germany in order to claim his maiden Euro Tour title, pinning every dart at double against Peter Wright in the final having already beaten Stephen Bunting and Michael van Gerwen en route to that stage of the tournament. As a result, there was a great deal of excitement surrounding his debut Grand Slam campaign last month.

Usually quite a reserved and placid character who enjoys every moment of his time on the oche, it was remarkable to see the way the German crumbled when the Wolverhampton crowd turned on him when he took on Beau Greaves. It was just the second time he's had to deal with a hostile crowd and I think it's fair to say that the 29-year-old demonstrated that he had learnt absolutely nothing from the first occasion, where he lost to Nandor Major in Hungary.

As a result of this, questions have been asked about whether he will be able to deal with the Ally Pally crowd during his opening match as he's been drawn to face Mikuru Suzuki on his World Championship debut.

I think many people forget just how close the Japanese star came to beating James Richardson on her debut in this tournament back in 2019 but despite being the second best female player on the Women's Series for the majority of 2023, she struggled to deal with the pressure applied by Fallon Sherrock during the final block of events and ultimately missed out on a spot at the Grand Slam - it'll be very interesting to see how she responds to that disappointment tonight.

Suzuki will undoubtedly have the crowd on her side though and I don't trust that her opponent will handle the hostility any better than he did on previous occasions. As a result of this, I think backing Suzuki to win at 13/27.50 is worth a punt.

MvG to motor through

Michael van Gerwen has been in 10 finals in 2023, winning six of them. Those victories include the Premier League and World Series of Darts Finals but still you get the sense that the Dutchman won't be overly satisfied with how his year has gone.

One way of changing that, of course, would be to end the year with another World Championship title under his belt. First up for him is a meeting with Keane Barry, a promising youngster but one who hasn't had a very good year and who hasn't played a great deal in front of TV cameras over the last 12 months or so.

The Irishman was far from convincing in his opening round win and there's little to suggest that he'll raise his level enough to pose a challenge in round two.

I'm backing MvG to hit the most 180s, highest checkout and win at 5/61.84.