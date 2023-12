Back Stowe Buntz to mark his Ally Pally debut with a win at 11/10 2.11

Cameron Menzies should have too much for RJR

Back Luke Humphries to win the World Championship at 3/1 4.00

Cool Hand Luke Humphries comes into the 2024 World Darts Championship as the favourite to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time in his career at 3/14.00, while world number one Michael Smith in 10/111.00 to successfully defend his title.

Gary Anderson's resurgence this year has been astonishing to watch and that rise in his level is reflected in his price to become a three-time World Champion, the Scotsman is 14/115.00 to go all the way.

Bully Boy realised a lifelong dream 12 months ago when he pinned double eight to claim victory on the Alexandra Palace stage, a triumph that also took him to number one in the world rankings.

Despite there being a number of players in his section of the draw who are currently in better form, there have been a few encouraging signs for the St Helens man heading into the sport's showcase event and he feels that regular practice with the World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall in the buildup has helped to get his game back to where it needs to be.

Buntz to get the better of Doets

Looking to set up a tie with the title holder are two PDC World Championship debutants in Kevin Doets and Stowe Buntz. The latter burst onto the PDC scene little over a month ago, with an inspired run to the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton on his big TV debut.

Buntz put down a marker in the group stages with victories over two former World Champions in Peter Wright and Stephen Bunting, thanks largely to some clinical finishing and a remarkable level of resilience, he looked incredibly confident and assured. The Neon Nightmare seemed perfectly at home on the big stage, unfazed by the magnitude of the occasion and a real showman to boot.

As for Dutchman Doets, a former World Youth Championship semi-finalist, he had a superb run to the fifth round of the UK Open earlier this year and whilst he certainly has an impressive A-game, he's not shown it on a regular basis of late.

I'm backing Buntz to win at 11/102.11 and think he will cause a problem or two for Smith later in the evening too.

Menzies to make it through

Cameron Menzies made his Ally Pally debut 12 months ago and produced, for me, one of the most memorable moments on the iconic stage in round two. He was ultimately defeated by Vincent van der Voort but thinking back to his unreciprocated show of affection for the big Dutchman throughout and at the end of the contest still makes me chuckle.

This year he takes on Rusty-Jake Rodriguez who produced something pretty spectacular in order to qualify for the World Championship this year, averaging just shy of 107 to beat George Killington in Barnsley.

Delivering a performance of that ilk in a one-off match to qualify is one thing but more often than not over recent months, he's averaged in the 80s and low 90s and there's not much to suggest that we won't see that version of Rusty-Jake on Friday night.

Because of that and the fact that Menzies has consistently performed at a higher level than his 22-year-old opponent in 2023, I'm backing the Scotsman to win, hit the most 180s and produce the highest checkout at 3/14.00.

