World Darts Championship Thursday Tips: Woodhouse will overcome handicap

PDC World Championships

Thursday 17 December

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Day three of the PDC World Championships sees the current fifth favourite take to the oche.

Jose De Sousa will play in the last match on Thursday night, against the winner of Wednesday's game between Ross Smith and David Evans. The Portuguese player has become a contender since winning the Grand Slam of Darts last month and is 22.021/1 to lift the World Championship.

It's an amazing rise for a player who has lost in the first round of the tournament in each of the last two years. Now ranked 14 in the world, De Sousa is on a collision course to meet the second favourite Gerwyn Price in the fourth round. Price trades at 7.26/1 to win the tournament.

Murray has been claiming scalps

Ryan Murray 1.768/11 v Lourence Ilagan 2.245/4

Start time, 14:05

Ilagen is a Philippines-based qualifier from the Asian PDC Tour. This is his fifth appearance at the World Championship and he's been getting closer to making it past the first round, losing 3-1 to Vincent van der Voort in 2019 and then 3-2 to Cristo Reyes in 2020.

This time he faces the 33-year old Murray. It's the Scot's first World Championship appearance having joined the tour at the start of 2020.

Murray has struggled for consistency, but has some good wins over in-form players in November, such as Devon Petersen and Dirk van Duijvenbode. Back Murray to win this one at 1.76 8/11 .

Woodhouse will beat handicap

Luke Woodhouse 1.75/7 v Jamie Lewis 2.3611/8

Start time, 18:15

The evening session begins with an interesting match between the world number 51 Woodhouse and the qualifier Lewis, who is ranked at 63.

Lewis has done very well to get his game back on track and come through qualifying to make the first round, having taken some time out earlier this year to overcome some personal problems. In October he averaged just 57.72 in a whitewash defeat at a European Tour event.

Woodhouse could prove to be too difficult an opponent. He's in decent form and won the only previous meeting against Lewis 6-2 back in March. Woodhouse is 2.62 13/8 with -1.5 in the handicap market.

Momentum with Krcmar

Ron Meulenkamp 1.9520/21 v Boris Krcmar 1.981/1

Start time, 19:10

This is the closest priced game of the day. At 49 in the world, Meluenkamp is the higher ranked player, but when you consider that he's been on the tour since 2016, progress has been slow.

Krcmar won a tour card in January and has moved up to 101 in the rankings. The Croatian qualified for his first World Championship as the Eastern European representative.