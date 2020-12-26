World Darts Championship Sunday Tips: Wright will find form

PDC World Championship

Sunday 27 December

As we got into the second phase of the 2021 PDC World Championship, there are some major chances in the outright betting to consider.

The eliminations of the world number four Michael Smith and the fifth ranked Rob Cross have blown the 2nd quarter wide open. Gary Anderson leads the betting to win that quarter at 4.67/2, with Devon Petersen at 4.84/1, Dirk van Duijvenbode at 5.04/1 and Glen Durrant at 5.69/2. The value could be with Van Duijvenbode who knocked out Cross in impressive fashion.

Michael van Gerwen is still the favourite to win the World Championship at 2.747/4, with Gerwyn Price now back as the second favourite at 8.615/2. Defending champion Peter Wright is 9.617/2, with my pre-tournament pick Dimitri van den Bergh in from 30.029/1 to 11.5, having looked great against Paul Lim.

Wizard will cast spell

Krzysztof Ratajski 1.774/5 v Simon Whitlock 2.285/4

Start time, 12:15

Both of these players averaged over 100 in their second round wins, so Sunday's action should kick off with a great match.

Though slightly higher ranked, it's a surprise to see Ratajski as the favourite in this one, considering Whitlock's recent performances in major tournaments. Back Whitlock to win at 2.28 5/4 .

Huybrechts standards are underrated

Kim Huybrechts 2.0811/10 v Ryan Searle 1.9110/11

Start time, 13:30

This is another match where the outsider represents slightly better value. Huybrechts leads 2-1 in past encounters, which includes a 10-8 win at the UK Open in March.

Huybrechts has averaged over 100 in both of his first two games. You can back him at 1.9 10/11 to average over 94.5 against Searle, which seems a safe bet.

Another good win for Van den Bergh

Dimitri van den Bergh 1.292/7 v Jermaine Wattimena 4.3100/30

Start time, 14:45

Van den Bergh averaged 105.61 in his 3-0 win over Lim in the second round, which is the second highest total that we've seen so far.

Lim didn't really push the Belgian, so we can expect Van den Bergh to score another high average, regardless of how Wattimena performs. Back Van den Bergh to average over 97.5 at 1.9 10/11 .

Close encounter between friends turned enemies

Joe Cullen 1.774/5 v Jonny Clayton 2.245/4

Start time, 18:15

These two are close friends and there is nothing between them in the rankings, with Cullen at 16 and Clayton at 17. Level at 2-2 in past meetings, they have met in two majors this year, with Clayton winning 10-4 at the UK Open and Cullen winning 3-2 at the World Grand Prix.

This promises to be close. You can back for there to be over 23.5 legs at 5/6 on the Sportsbook.

Snakebite will up his game

Peter Wright 1.330/100 v Gabriel Clemens 4.216/5

Start time, 19:30

Wright will need to up his game from his second round win against Steve West, but of course we know that has the talent in reserve to do just that.

Clemens averaged 95.70 in his second round win against Nico Kurz and should provide more opposition for Wright than West could muster. Back Wright to average over 97.5 at 1.9 10/11 .

MVG will lose 180 battle but win the way

Michael van Gerwen 1.071/14 v Ricky Evans 14.013/1

Start time, 20:45

This promises to be another straightforward win for Van Gerwen. His standard was very high in the second round win over Ryan Murray, averaging a tournament best of 108.98.

MVG might be playing well, but he's no longer scoring 180s at the rate that he once did. Evans scored six in the second round to Van Gerwen's three. You can back Evans to score the most 180s and lose the match at 11/10.