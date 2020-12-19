World Darts Championship Sunday Tips: Searle can rock De Zwaan

PDC World Championship

Sunday 20 December

Live on Sky Sports Darts

As players make their way through the rounds of the 2021 PDC World Championship, the odds for the tournament winner are subtly shifting.

The defending champion Peter Wright for example, has become the second favourite at 7.613/2, with Gerwyn Price having drifted out to 8.415/2. Price has yet to make his first appearance, while Wright is through to the third round.

James Wade was impressive in his 3-0 second round win over Callan Rydz and has a nice route through to the quarter-finals. 'The Machine' is the SKY commentator Wayne Mardle's pick to win the World Championship and is available at 28.027/1 to do do, having been backed as high at 75.074/1 earlier on in the year.

Dutch civil war in second round

Vincent van der Voort 1.684/6 v Ron Meulenkamp 2.427/5

Start time, 15:00

It's an all-Dutch affair in the second round, as the world number 27 Van der Voort meets the number 49 ranked Meulenkamp.

Meulenkamp beat Boris Krcmar 3-1 in the first round, coming back from going a set down. It was a cool, composed display, but he will need to up his standards from the 87.71 average that he recorded. Meulenkamp has gone out of the World Championship in each of the last two years.

Van der Voort has twice reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship and made the last-eight of the World Matchplay earlier this year. He should have the extra class and experience to progress. Back Van der Voort at 1.68 4/6 .

Searle found form in first round

Jeffrey de Zwaan 2.0811/10 v Ryan Searle 1.9110/11

Start time, 20:05

Despite De Zwaan being the seeded player, it's Searle that's the favourite here after his winning performance in the first round.

Searle beat Danny Lauby 3-2 with an average of 98.31, which at the time of writing is the highest recorded in the first round. When a player has done well in the first round, it can perhaps give them an advantage over a ranked player, who starts in the second round and comes into the match without such momentum.

What we can guarantee from the 23rd ranked De Zwaan is some heavy scoring. With Searle having hit four 180s against Lauby, back him to be inspired by De Zwaan and score over 4.5 180s at 2.0 1/1 .

Henderson will win 180s battle but lose war

Jonny Clayton 1.434/9 v John Henderson 3.02/1

Start time, 21:10

In contrast to the point just made about Searle, when a player performs poorly in the first round and progresses, they can come into the second round in a negative state of mind.

By his own admission, Henderson did not play well in his 3-2 win over Marko Kantele. The Scot's checkout percentage of 32.5% let him down and he will need to improve against Clayton, whose reputation continues to grow, having made two semi-final appearances in majors this year.

Henderson hit six 180s against Kantele and that could be key to finding some value for a Clayton victory. You can back Henderson to score the most 180s and lose the game at 11/4.