World Darts Championship Saturday Tips: Back perfect start for MVG

PDC World Championship

Saturday 18 December

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Michael van Gerwen enters the 2021 World Championship on Saturday, with his price to win the tournament reducing before he's even thrown a single dart.

The favourite is now in to 3.39/4 to win his fourth world title. This development has seen Gerwyn Price drift out to 7.413/2 and the reigning champion Peter Wright, move out to 7.87/1.

This is perhaps because the standard at these World Championships has so far been less impressive than we would have hoped. All eyes will be on Van Gerwen on Saturday night and if he's at anything near his best, we can expect to see his odds drop again.

King will reign supreme

Mervyn King 1.674/6 v Max Hopp 2.3411/8

Start time, 15:00

At the age of 54, King has found his best form in years. Now up to 19 in the rankings, he reached the final of the Players Championship Finals in November, where he lost 11-10 to Van Gerwen.

The lack of a crowd seems to suit King and he will meet the tournament's fifth favourite Jose de Sousa if he can get past Hopp. The German played well in the first round, beating Gordon Mathers 3-0 and recording a 94.94 average.

Hopp certainly has the ability to make this a close game. For this reason, it's best to avoid any caveats and simply back the in-form King to win at 1.67 4/6 .

Baggish has talent to follow Heta's path

Damon Heta 1.21/5 v Danny Baggish 5.69/2

Start time, 20:05

Heta has made serious progress this year since winning a tour card in January. Already up to 56 in the world rankings, the Australian has reached the quarter-finals of two majors and won his first ranking event at the Autumn Series.

From what we've seen from Baggish, the American player could make similar strides if he were to get on the tour. Last year he reached the second round where he lost 3-1 to the eventual semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall.

Baggish has the talent to take a set in this one, so let's back Heta to win 3-1 at odds of 3.4 12/5 .

MVG will sail through to next round

Michael van Gerwen 1.091/11 v Ryan Murray 11.010/1

Start time, 21:00

The Saturday night action concludes with the first appearance of the tournament favourite Van Gerwen, as he meets the Scottish professional Ryan Murray.

It's not been the best year for Van Gerwen but the punters obviously still have faith in the Dutchman. He should certainly have no issues progressing past Murray, who will have to seriously up his performance from his 3-1 first round victory over Lourence Ilagan, in which he averaged 87.11.