Back MvG to win the tournament at 5/6

Ferret for first semi-final

Smith to have his hands full with Bunting

MvG was the favourite to lift the Sid Waddell trophy before a dart had been throw at this, the most prestigious tournament in the darting calendar, with some exceptional performances, he is still the player to beat and available to win his fourth World Championship at 5/6.

Ferret to force way into final four

A lot has been made of the year Jonny Clayton has had because it's not been as fruitful a campaign as 2021, with his only title coming on the World Series in New Zealand. Aside from a slight dip in the middle part of the year, The Ferret has still largely been performing well, with a seasonal average just shy of 97, making it through to 10 semi-finals including The Masters and most recently The Players Championship Finals, making it through to five finals in total.

The Welshman will also take much confidence from his three performances at Ally Pally so far. His checkout percentage is up above 50%, higher than anyone else left in this tournament.

His opponent, Dimitri van den Bergh has also found his range and rhythm at this event. After a lean few months, things certainly seem to be clicking for The Dreammaker once again.

I expect a real good tussle but ultimately think The Ferret will have too much for him. I'm backing Clayton to win and both players to hit eight or more 180s at 9/4.

The clash of the St Helens men could be a cracker

Stephen Bunting has said that he feels better and is playing better than he did on his run to the semi-final of the World Championship two years ago and it'd be pretty difficult to disagree with his assessment.

The Bullet has been exceptional and his three figure outshots have time and time again been a huge factor, hitting eight across his three games and a lot of them at important junctures in matches. In each match he has checked out 120+ and he's 4/11 to do so in this match too.

He takes on Grand Slam champion Michael Smith who has already reached the final here twice, he's suffered a lot of heartache up on that stage but his resilience and ability to bounce back from disappointment has been admirable. Now a major winner, it certainly feels Bully Boy is better equipped than ever before to go all the way. Unlike in previous years, he's seemed quite reserved when talking about winning this tournament, maybe that's a result of putting less pressure on himself.

Bunting has hit more 180s than anyone left in the tournament with 23 in 60 legs of darts (0.38 per leg) with Michael Smith hitting four fewer in the same number of legs played. I think we could see plenty in this one and in a best of nine encounter over 22 to be hit at 10/11 appeals to me.

With both playing so consistently throughout this tournament, another pick would be both players to average 96+ at 15/8.