World Darts Championship Quarter-Final Tips: Century maker MVG to continue streak

PDC World Championship

Friday 1 January

Live on Sky Sports Darts

We're down to the last eight in the 2021 PDC World Championship and the two best players in darts look like they're on a collision course to meet in the final.

In the top-half of the draw, the favourite Michael van Gerwen has narrowed slightly to 1.9310/11, following Dave Chisnall's win over the highly-rated Dimitri van den Bergh. MVG will now play Chisnall in the quarter-final, with the victor facing the winning of Gary Anderson's match with Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Then in the bottom-half, Gerwyn Price overcame a very tough opponent in the fourth round, when he beat Mervyn King in a high-class encounter. Price is now the 5.14/1 favourite, with Daryl Gurney to come in the quarter-finals and the winner taking on either Krzysztof Ratajski or Stephen Bunting in the semis.

180s total will be broken

Krzysztof Ratajski 1.574/7 v Stephen Bunting 2.6813/8

Start time, 12:15

Ratajski is expected to progress from this quarter-final. It might not be as easy as the odds indicate.

Bunting averaged 97.86 in his fourth round win over Ryan Searle. The former BDO World Champion hit ten 180s in his dramatic match against Searle that went down to the final leg.

With Ratajski hitting eight 180s in his win over Gabriel Clemens in the fourth round, we could be in for another high-scoring match. With the action now taking place over nine sets, over 15.5 180s should land at 1.8810/11.

Van Duijvenbode can claim another big scalp

Gary Anderson 1.8910/11 v Dirk van Duijvenbode 2.0621/20

Start time, 14:00

It's no wonder that these odds are tight. Van Duijvenbode is the young player on the rise, who has hit the greater heights in this tournament. Anderson has the experience and had a much more relaxed fourth round.

While Anderson cruised to a 4-0 win over Devon Petersen, Van Duijvenbode was involved in a draining 4-3 victory over Glen Durrant. Yet as tiring as the game would have been for the Dutchman, the mental fortitude showed by Van Duijvenbode indicates that he could dig in again, to make the semi-finals.

Van Duijvenbode beat Anderson 3-1 when these two last met in the Grand Prix, en-route to the final. Back Van Duijvenbode to win again, at odds of 2.0621/20.

Price will hit another big finish

Gerwyn Price 1.434/9 v Daryl Gurney 3.39/4

Start time, 18:15

Price is desperate to win the World Championship and in doing so, take over from Van Gerwen to become the world number one.

With respect to the players in Price's way, he would have been expecting to have to beat Nathan Aspinall and then the defending champion Peter Wright, to reach the final and he now has an easier path. It could be tight, with both games between these players in the Premier League ending as draws, but we have to assume Price will progress.

Price has had higher checkouts than his opponent in all three of his games so far. You can back Price to win the match and score the highest checkout at 11/10 on the Sportsbook.

MVG loves playing Chisnall

Michael van Gerwen 1.222/9 v Dave Chisnall 5.24/1

Start time, 20:00

Chisnall played brilliantly to eliminate Van den Bergh, but he will hold no fears for MVG.

Van Gerwen has an excellent record against Chisnall. In 59 matches, Van Gerwen has won 48 of them, with two draws and Chisnall winning nine. What's more, Van Gerwen is undefeated in his last 27 games against Chisnall (W26 D1), in a run stretching back to 2016.

Chisnall's scoring power should ensure that Van Gerwen continues his run of 100+ averages. He's averaged over 100 in all three of his games and you can back him to score over 100.5 at 2.01/1.