World Darts Championship Monday Tips: Lewis can push Price

PDC World Championship

Monday 21 December

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Michael van Gerwen's price has shortened following his first round win against Ryan Murray.

The three-time World Champion beat Murray 3-1, averaging 108.98. That's the biggest average that we've seen by a large distance and MVG's price has narrowed to 2.915/8 to win the World Championship for a fourth time.

Second favourite Peter Wright is now out to 8.07/1, with Gerwyn Price at 8.415/2. Van Gerwen's likely quarter-final opponent Dimitri van den Bergh is now available at 32.031/1.

Ratajski will make third round

Krzysztof Ratajski 1.4640/85 v Ryan Joyce 3.185/40

Start time, 18:15

Joyce held his nerve in the first round, coming back from being 2-1 down to beat Karel Sedlacek 3-2. Now the world number 37 takes a step up in class against the 15th seed Ratajski.

The Polish player looks a little short at this price but should come through. Boost his odds by backing Ratajski to win the match and score the most 180s at 7/5 on the Sportsbook.

White can break disappointing trend

Ian White 1.664/6 v Kim Huybrechts 2.486/4

Start time, 19:10

White is the world number ten, but has gone out of the World Championship in the second round in each of the last three years.

There's reason to believe that he can break this trend, with White winning two matches against Huybrechts this year. Huybrechts is a capable player, so don't over complicate matters and simply back White to win at 1.66 4/6 .

Lewis can make it tough in Welsh war

Gerwyn Price 1.171/6 v Jamie Lewis 6.411/2

Start time, 20:05

Lewis came back from 2-0 down to beat Luke Woodhouse 3-2 and set up this all-Welsh affair. He scored eight 180s in that match and if he can reproduce his performance in the latter sets of that game from the start against Price, then he could offer more resistance than the odds indicate.

We've seen Van Gerwyn and Wright both lose sets in their second round victories and you can back for there to be over 3.5 sets in this one at 1.82 4/5 .

Kurz came out on top in Superleague Germany

Gabriel Clemens 1.434/9 v Nico Kurz 3.185/40

Start time, 21:00

Following the all-Welsh clash, we have two Germans meeting for the right to meet the reigning champion Wright in the third round. Clemens is the heavy favourite, but the world number 31 has never gone past this stage and there's good reason to think that Kurz will be able to be competitive, at the very least.