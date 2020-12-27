World Darts Championship Monday Tips: Anderson dominant against Suljovic

PDC World Championship

Monday 28 December

Live on Sky Sports Darts

The third round action from the 2021 PDC World Championship continues on Monday and features some big names competing to reach the semi-finals.

The 2nd Quarter always looked the most open and that's even more the case since the likes of Damon Heta, Rob Cross and Michael Smith have been eliminated. Gary Anderson at 4.77/2, Dirk van Duijvenbode at 5.04/1 and Glen Durrant at 5.69/2 are amongst the favourites to win the 2nd Quarter and will all feature on Monday.

We will also see Gerwyn Price, who is the 2.6213/8 favourite to win the 4th Quarter. If Price beats Brendan Dolan, he will face the winner of Monday's match between Jose de Sousa and Mervyn King. The second favourite to win the 4th Quarter is Nathan Aspinall at 5.04/1, who could get much shorter if he can muster a better performance against Vincent can der Voort than he managed in the second round.

King will score well again

Jose De Sousa 1.528/15 v Mervyn King 2.8815/8

Start time, 12:15

Both of these players have been in great form recently, with De Sousa winning the Grand Slam of Darts and King a narrow loser in the final of the Players Championship Final.

King was the more impressive in the second round, averaging 99.64 in his 3-1 win against Max Hopp. He is available at 1.9 10/11 to average over 94.5 in this match, which looks easily achievable.

Another long game for Van Duijvenbode

Dirk van Duijvenbode 1.351/3 v Adam Hunt 3.814/5

Start time, 13:30

Having come through a thrilling match with Rob Cross, Van Duijvenbode now has to settle himself down for a different challenge as the big favourite against Hunt.

Hunt has played well so far and with both of Van Duijvenbode's matches finishing 3-2, there could be value in this seven-set game going long. Over 5.5 sets can be backed at 1.77 4/5 .

Aspinall will drop a set

Nathan Aspinall 1.422/5 v Vincent van der Voort 3.39/4

Start time, 14:45

Aspinall had to dig really deep to beat Scott Waites 3-2 in the second round. He's the type of player who can come out on top, even when he's not playing that well.

'The Asp' has won all three of his games against Van der Voort, but the Dutchman looks capable of putting up a fight. An Aspinall win and both players to win a set, looks likely to land at 4/6 on the Sportsbook.

Anderson class will tell

Gary Anderson 1.768/11 v Mensur Suljovic 2.285/4

Start time, 18:15

This has the potential to be one of the best games of the third round. Anderson averaged 96.86 in his 3-1 win over Madars Razma in the second round, while Suljovic recorded 98.18 when he beat Matthew Edgar by the same scoreline.

The experience and extra class of Anderson should ultimately tell. He's won his last four games against Suljovic and can be backed at 1.76 8/11 to beat him again.

Dolan can stretch Price

Gerwyn Price 1.222/9 v Brendan Dolan 5.49/2

Start time, 19:30

Price came through a tight match against Jamie Lewis in the last round, winning 3-2. He will clearly have to up his standards if he is to win his first World Championship this year.

Dolan won the last match between the pair, with the overall head-to-head record standing at 2-2. In what should be a more competitive match than the odds indicate, over 5.5 sets looks big at 2.2 6/5 .

Value with outsider based on performances

Glen Durrant 1.422/5 v Danny Baggish 3.39/4

Start time, 20:45

Baggish has already pulled off two big results, beating Heta and then Adrian Lewis. With Durrant still not looking at his best in his second round win over Diogo Portela, there is the potential for another surprise Baggish win.