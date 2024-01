Pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries now 8/11 1.73 to get his hands on the Sid Waddell trophy

Ally Pally classic expected due to form of final two

Humphries to prove why he was the favourite

Pre-tournament favourite and new world number one Luke Humphries is now 4/61.67 to add World Champion glory to his list of accolades on Wednesday night, with debutant Luke Littler priced at 11/102.11 to become the youngest ever winner of the tournament.

Luke may hit and Luke may miss

The culmination of another spectacular year of darts sees two of the games most exciting young talents go head-to-head for the greatest prize in the game.

Former World Youth Champion Luke Humphries has, in my opinion, been the best player on the planet for some time now and regardless of what happens in the final will become world number one at the end of this tournament.

Having won his first major title at the Grand Prix back in October, he was able follow that up in scintillating fashion by claiming the Grand Slam and Players Championship Finals titles in the build-up to this year's showpiece event at Ally Pally. A feat he managed to achieve in the space of just 49 days.

Humphries had to show a great deal of resilience and mental strength to get over the first couple of hurdles in this event as he struggled to find his range and settle into his usual rhythm. He looked perplexed after surviving a huge scare against Ricardo Pietreczko and also survived two match darts against Joe Cullen.

After posting his first ever ton plus average on the Ally Pally stage in the quarter-finals, he backed that up with one of the greatest displays we have ever seen at the World Championship.

Averaging just shy of 109, Cool Hand completed a demolition job on Scott Williams who did well to keep himself involved in sets for as long as he did.

Humphries took out six ton plus finishes including the biggest of all, the sixth player of the tournament to reel in the fish. It was a real statement victory and a reminder that there is more than one Luke in town and in the final.

Littler dream run is already a success

His opponent, the current World Youth Champion, Luke Littler is enjoying a dream debut here, he has a running average just below 102 across his six matches, he's already up inside the top 32 in the world thanks to this unbelievable run and the way he continues to take everything in his stride is so good it almost feels peculiar.

Having already shown against his idol Raymond van Barneveld that he won't wilt under pressure and won't be overawed by the occasion, the one question that remained ahead of his semi-final clash with Rob Cross was about how he would cope if he found himself behind in sets.

It was answered pretty emphatically. Voltage took the first set and was in a commanding position in the second, he missed a dart at the bull to lead 2-0. Having looked a little edgy early on, Littler levelled the scores at 1-1 with his opponent averaging 108 and the switch was flicked as he started to produce the level that had got him to that stage of the tournament.

Between them, the two Lukes have hit 100 180s in this tournament and I like the look of 35+ 180s and 2+ Bull finishes in the final at 7/42.75.

Given how they have both played so far, I expect the final to go long but I do think the man who has won three of the last four major tournaments to edge it, therefore at 13/82.63 I'm backing Luke Humphries to win and throw 18+ 180s.