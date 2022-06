For the first time in the history of the World Cup, all eight seeds are through to the quarter-final stage of the tournament. Whilst the first two rounds didn't provide us with any shock results, we saw plenty of drama as the non-seeded teams put up a superb fight and demonstrated the growing quality of arraz on display around the world.

The Netherlands have been the standout performers so far and that's reflected in the tournament odds as they are now 4/1 to go all the way and claim the country's fifth World Cup victory. 2020 champions Wales, who found a way to win despite not being at their scintillating best thanks largely to the combination finishing of Gerwyn Price, are still favourites with the bookies at 13/8. Reigning champions Scotland are out at 14/1 to retain the title.

Dutch duo in dreamland

For the first time since 2013, Michael van Gerwen isn't part of the duo making up Team Netherlands, instead it's new look pairing of Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode and they are looking incredibly strong heading into the last eight.

Heavy scoring is expected with these two but the relentless nature of both of their singles performances in their win over Ireland was spectacular.

There has been a lot of talk about there not being the same level of pressure on the Dutch because they're not partering MvG and I think there's something in that. Both are playing with freedom, Noppy is showing that he's a different beast these days and now has that gritty side to his game that was previously missing and The Aubergenius has just continued where he left off in Niedernhausen in the two days prior to the start of the World Cup.

I think they are a pretty safe bet to come through against Northern Ireland at 4/9.

James Wade is having a wonderful time

It may be a new look England team but we've also seen a new look James Wade this weekend. Rarely does The Machine cut the figure of someone who is enjoying his darts up on stage, so much so that when he hit a nine darter on the Alexandra Palace stage two years ago, you could have been forgiven for thinking he'd just lost the match, his tour card and his trousers.

Partnering Michael Smith is certainly bringing out the best in him. He has looked passionate, expressive, happy and inspired and whilst he was angry about losing his singles match yesterday, won't let that impact his performance on finals day.

He has also been ecstatic in his post-match interviews, declaring his love for Bully Boy and even though the two have widely differing styles, they seem to be complimenting each other very well indeed in Frankfurt.

You can back England, Wales and Netherlands, in a treble, to come through their quarter-final matches at 46/25.