Wednesday Premier League Darts Tips: Wright resurgence will continue

Premier League Darts - Night 15

Wednesday 26 May

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Michael van Gerwen has become the first player to book his place in the Premier League play-offs.

After 14 games, MVG is top of the table with 19 points after his 8-4 victory over Gary Anderson on Tuesday. Van Gerwen is the favourite to win the Premier League at 2.6213/8.

Jose de Sousa is the new second favourite at 4.57/2 after his 8-5 win over Jonny Clayton. Second placed Nathan Aspinall is the third favourite at 5.04/1, with Jonny Clayton at 6.611/2 and Dimitri van den Bergh at 8.415/2.

Wright is on the rise

Jonny Clayton 2.427/5 v Peter Wright 2.47/5; The Draw 5.04/1

Start time, 19:15

He couldn't, could he? Peter Wright was bottom of the table going into this week, but two successive wins have seem him rise up to sixth. He's only three points behind fourth placed Clayton, so a win would keep Wright's hopes of making the play-offs alive.

Wright is the very narrow favourite and on current form could be tough to beat, with the pressure on Clayton to protect his fourth place position. Back 'Snakebite' in the Draw No Bet market at 1.9110/11.

Van den Bergh standards not slipping

James Wade 2.982/1 v Dimitri van den Bergh 2.01/1; The Draw 5.04/1

Start time, 20:00

Wade's chances on making the play-offs are very slim, but he never gives up, as he showed in his 7-7 draw with Nathan Aspinall on Tuesday. He also drew 6-6 with Van den Bergh earlier in the tournament, but the Belgian really needs a win now, to boost his confidence going into the final game.

Van den Bergh averaged 106.97 in defeat to Wright last night, which was the third of his five defeats in which he's recorded an average of over 100. With his standards remaining so high, Van den Bergh surely has to return to winning ways this week and is 2.01/1 to claim victory.

Aspinall almost over the line

Gary Anderson 2.789/5 v Nathan Aspinall 2.26/5; The Draw 4.84/1

Start time, 20:45

Aspinall will have been disappointed to draw with Wade having been ahead, but the point saw him inch closer to booking his place in the play-offs, for the second successive season.

This match could see Aspinall make that a reality. Aspinall beat Anderson 7-2 when they last met in the Premier League and looks value at 2.26/5 to inflict another defeat.

De Sousa hitting high averages

Jose de Sousa 2.789/5 v Michael van Gerwen 2.186/5; The Draw 4.84/1

Start time, 21:30

De Sousa is another player with the chance to secure his place in the top four tonight. Van Gerwen will be keen to finish on top of the table and will be looking to inflict a defeat upon a player that he could well meet in the play-offs, but having secured his spot, it could be natural for there to be a drop off in his standards.

Whatever the result, the standard is likely to be high. De Sousa is 1.834/5 to average over 98.5, which has landed in five of De Sousa's last seven Premier League appearances.