Wednesday Premier League Darts Tips: Snakebite will save his own skin

Premier League Darts - Night 8

Wednesday 21 April

Live on Sky Sports Action

Glen Durrant became the first player to be eliminated from the Premier League on Tuesday night and he will be followed by one more big name in the next two days.

The reigning Premier League champion Durrant was beaten 7-4 by Jose De Sousa, in what was his seventh consecutive loss. Rob Cross currently occupies the second elimination place and could go tonight, if he were to lose his match and eighth placed Peter Wright wins his.

Cross is the favourite to be eliminated at 2.001/1, ahead of Wright at 4.03/1. At the other end of the table, Michael van Gerwen is still the favourite, but his price has now drifted out to 2.962/1, while the current Premier League leader Dimitri van den Bergh is now the second favourite at 5.59/2.

Voltage at a Crossroads

Rob Cross 2.757/4 v Nathan Aspinall 2.26/5; The Draw 4.216/5

Start time, 19:15

Cross needs at least a point from this game to survive. It would be the second successive year that he had been eliminated from the competition, but the difference this season, is that he's actually been playing well, averaging 99.5 in his 7-4 defeat by Van den Bergh last night.

Aspinall is currently second in the table and has only lost one of his seven games (W3 D3). Backing Aspinall cautiously at 1.674/6 in the Draw No Bet market seems a safe investment.

Back VDB to win again

Gary Anderson 2.8815/8 v Dimitri van den Bergh 2.0621/20; The Draw 4.3310/3

Start time, 19:55

Van den Bergh is top of the league after seven games (W4 D2 L1) and justifiably so. No one is playing better than the Belgian, with Van den Bergh just able to find an extra gear against opponents.

Anderson is playing solidly and has a chance of making the play-offs, but a price of 2.0621/20 for a Van den Bergh win has to be snapped up right now.

Big scoring De Sousa will break average

Michael van Gerwen 2.01/1 v Jose De Sousa 3.185/40; The Draw 4.3310/3

Start time, 20:35

After a slow start, De Sousa has won his last three games. He is the only man to have beaten Van den Bergh in the competition and trails Van Gerwen by just a point.

Van Gerwen is playing well enough, but these odds should surely be tighter. De Sousa is 1.834/5 to average over 98.5.

Wade underrated

James Wade 2.77/4 v Jonny Clayton 2.255/4; The Draw 4.216/5

Start time, 21:15

This is another match where the outsider looks to be slightly underestimated. Clayton has only won one of his last four games (D1 L2), while Wade has won three times over the same period (L1).

In the form that's Wade's shown over the last two nights, in which he's averaged over 100 on both occasions, backing him in the Draw No Bet market at 2.26/5 should at the very least provide a trading opportunity.

Big win for Wright

Peter Wright 1.330/100 v Glen Durrant 7.06/1; The Draw 7.06/1

Start time, 21:55

Wright absolutely has to win this match, as he looks to make it through to the second stage of the competition. The worry for him is that Durrant will play with more freedom, now that he has been eliminated himself.

'Snakebite' is not playing well by his standards, but we know that he has got it in him to claim the big win he needs. Back Wright to win the match, score the most 180s and highest checkout at 2.47/5.