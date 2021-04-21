To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wednesday Premier League Darts Tips: Snakebite will save his own skin

Peter Wright
Will Peter Wright claim a vital win over Glen Durrant tonight?

Peter Wright faces the threat of elimination from the Premier League, but Dan Fitch thinks he will claim a much needed victory, as he previews Night 8 of the darting drama.

"Wright absolutely has to win this match, as he looks to make it through to the second stage of the competition."

Back Wright to beat Durrant, score the most 180s and highest checkout at 2.47/5

Premier League Darts - Night 8
Wednesday 21 April
Live on Sky Sports Action

Glen Durrant became the first player to be eliminated from the Premier League on Tuesday night and he will be followed by one more big name in the next two days.

The reigning Premier League champion Durrant was beaten 7-4 by Jose De Sousa, in what was his seventh consecutive loss. Rob Cross currently occupies the second elimination place and could go tonight, if he were to lose his match and eighth placed Peter Wright wins his.

Cross is the favourite to be eliminated at 2.001/1, ahead of Wright at 4.03/1. At the other end of the table, Michael van Gerwen is still the favourite, but his price has now drifted out to 2.962/1, while the current Premier League leader Dimitri van den Bergh is now the second favourite at 5.59/2.

Voltage at a Crossroads

Rob Cross 2.757/4 v Nathan Aspinall 2.26/5; The Draw 4.216/5
Start time, 19:15

Cross needs at least a point from this game to survive. It would be the second successive year that he had been eliminated from the competition, but the difference this season, is that he's actually been playing well, averaging 99.5 in his 7-4 defeat by Van den Bergh last night.

Aspinall is currently second in the table and has only lost one of his seven games (W3 D3). Backing Aspinall cautiously at 1.674/6 in the Draw No Bet market seems a safe investment.

Back VDB to win again

Gary Anderson 2.8815/8 v Dimitri van den Bergh 2.0621/20; The Draw 4.3310/3
Start time, 19:55

Van den Bergh is top of the league after seven games (W4 D2 L1) and justifiably so. No one is playing better than the Belgian, with Van den Bergh just able to find an extra gear against opponents.

Anderson is playing solidly and has a chance of making the play-offs, but a price of 2.0621/20 for a Van den Bergh win has to be snapped up right now.

Big scoring De Sousa will break average

Michael van Gerwen 2.01/1 v Jose De Sousa 3.185/40; The Draw 4.3310/3
Start time, 20:35

After a slow start, De Sousa has won his last three games. He is the only man to have beaten Van den Bergh in the competition and trails Van Gerwen by just a point.

Van Gerwen is playing well enough, but these odds should surely be tighter. De Sousa is 1.834/5 to average over 98.5.

Wade underrated

James Wade 2.77/4 v Jonny Clayton 2.255/4; The Draw 4.216/5
Start time, 21:15

This is another match where the outsider looks to be slightly underestimated. Clayton has only won one of his last four games (D1 L2), while Wade has won three times over the same period (L1).

In the form that's Wade's shown over the last two nights, in which he's averaged over 100 on both occasions, backing him in the Draw No Bet market at 2.26/5 should at the very least provide a trading opportunity.

Big win for Wright

Peter Wright 1.330/100 v Glen Durrant 7.06/1; The Draw 7.06/1
Start time, 21:55

Wright absolutely has to win this match, as he looks to make it through to the second stage of the competition. The worry for him is that Durrant will play with more freedom, now that he has been eliminated himself.

'Snakebite' is not playing well by his standards, but we know that he has got it in him to claim the big win he needs. Back Wright to win the match, score the most 180s and highest checkout at 2.47/5.

Dan Fitch Premier League P/L

Staked: 33.00 pts
Returned: 36.46 pts
P/L: +3.46 pts

Recommended bets

Back Aspinall draw no bet against Cross at 1.674/6
Back Van den Bergh to beat Anderson at 2.01/1
Back De Sousa to average over 98.5 against Van Gerwen at 1.834/5
Back Wade draw no bet against Clayton at 2.26/5
Back Wright to beat Durrant, score the most 180s and highest checkout at 2.47/5

Premier League Darts: Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall (Draw no Bet)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 April, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Premier League Darts: Gary Anderson v Dimitri van den Bergh (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 April, 7.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gary Anderson
Dimitri van den Bergh
Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Premier League Darts: James Wade v Jonny Clayton (Draw no Bet)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 April, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
James Wade
Jonny Clayton
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Premier League Darts: Peter Wright v Glen Durrant (Win. Most 180s & Highest Checkout)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 April, 9.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Peter Wright
Glen Durrant
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Darts

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles