Wednesday Premier League Darts Tips: Back another win for Clayton

Jonny Clayton.
Will Jonny Clayton be celebrating after his match with Jose De Sousa?

Jonny Clayton has a string of wins over Jose De Sousa this year and Dan Fitch is backing him to win again, as he previews Wednesday's darting action from the Premier League.

"They’ve met four times already this year, with Clayton winning every time."

Back Clayton to beat De Sousa at 2.01/1

Premier League Darts - Night 3
Wednesday 7 April
Live on Sky Sports Action

Michael van Gerwen's odds to win the Premier League have reduced again, after his 7-2 defeat of Peter Wright.

MVG is now in to 2.56/4 to win the Premier League, with the Dutch player top of the table after two games. Wright remains second favourite at 6.05/1, with Jonny Clayton at 7.513/2, Gary Anderson at 9.08/1 and Dimitri van den Bergh at 10.09/1.

Cross can win 180 battle

Rob Cross 5.04/1 v Michael van Gerwen 1.68/13; The Draw 5.04/1
Start time, 19:15

It's been a bright start for Cross, as the former world champions tries to get his game on track. So far he's drawn with Jose De Sousa and then defeated James Wade, which puts him level on points with Van Gerwen.

This will be a big test of where Cross is at right now. He's thrown nine 180s to Van Gerwen's four, so let's back him to score the most 180s at 2.0421/20.

Another loss for defending Durrant

Glen Durrant 5.69/2 v Dimitri van den Bergh 1.4740/85; The Draw 5.95/1
Start time, 19:55

The defending champion Durrant has lost hist first two games and really needs a win to stop the rot. That looks unlikely against Van den Bergh, who seems very at home in the Premier League.

Van den Bergh followed his draw with Van Gerwen with a 7-5 win over Nathan Aspinall on Tuesday, in which he averaged 103.70. You can back a Van den Bergh win and for him to score the most 180s at 8/11 on the Sportsbook.

Former world champs will go long

Peter Wright 2.1211/10 v Gary Anderson 2.915/8; The Draw 4.77/2
Start time, 20:35

Anderson has looked very solid so far, producing some big checkouts and consistent scoring. Wright can of course beat anyone on his day, but these odds perhaps should be a little closer, from what we've seen so far.

Last year in the Premier League these players drew 6-6, before Anderson won 8-5 in the longer format. This could be another close game, with over 11.5 legs available at 6/5.

Value with Aspinall

Nathan Aspinall 2.9215/8 v James Wade 2.111/10; The Draw 4.47/2
Start time, 21:15

This looks like another game where the odds are too far apart. Both players lost on Tuesday, but Aspinall can take more credit from his performance against Van den Bergh, than Wade can from his loss to Cross.

These opponents faced each other on seven occasions in 2020, with Aspinall winning four to Wade's three. The value seems to be with Aspinall, who you can back cautiously in the Draw No Bet market at 2.3811/8.

Clayton will make it five in a row

Jose De Sousa 3.39/4 v Jonny Clayton 2.01/1; The Draw 4.67/2
Start time, 21:55

Jose De Sousa is finding out how tough the Premier League can be. Though he's performed decently, he's yet to win a game, after a draw with Cross was followed by a 7-5 loss to Anderson on Tuesday.

Now he faces a fellow debutant in Clayton, who has got off to a flying start. They've met four times already this year, with Clayton winning every time. With that in mind, odds of 2.01/1 for a Clayton win look generous.

Dan Fitch Premier League P/L

Staked: 8.00 pts
Returned: 8.08 pts
P/L: +0.08

Recommended bets

Back Cross to score more 180s than Van Gerwen at 2.0421/20
Back Van den Bergh to beat Durrant and score the most 180s at 1.738/11
Back over 11.5 legs between Wright and Anderson at 2.206/5
Back Aspinall draw no bet against Wade at 2.3811/8
Back Clayton to beat De Sousa at 2.01/1

