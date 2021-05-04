Wednesday Premier League Darts Tips: 180s king De Sousa will deliver again

Premier League Darts - Night 10

Wednesday 5 May

Live on Sky Sports Arena

With the defending Premier League champion Glen Durrant eliminated, along with Rob Cross, we are now down to eight players as we enter the second phase of the competition.

There are seven more games for the players to book their place in the top four and make the play-offs, with three taking place this week between Wednesday and Friday. The Premier League leader Nathan Aspinall and second placed Dimitri van den Bergh have a three point cushion between themselves and fifth placed Jonny Clayton, but otherwise it's wide open, with even eighth placed Gary Anderson only two points away from James Wade in fourth.

Michael van Gerwen is third in the table and remains the favourite to win the Premier League at 3.412/5. Van den Bergh is the second favourite at 4.47/2, with Aspinall ranked third at 6.611/2.

Wade was in form in last week

Jonny Clayton 2.111/10 v James Wade 2.8415/8; The Draw 4.84/1

Start time, 19:15

Based on his form in the last week of the Premier League, Wade looks underrated here. 'The Machine' averaged over 100 in all four of his games in late April (W2 D1 L1).

Only time will reveal if Wade returns to action in the same sort of form, but against a high scorer like Clayton, his standards will need to be high. Back Wade to average over 97.5 at 1.834/5.

180s total will be broken

Jose De Sousa 1.9620/21 v Gary Anderson 3.185/40; The Draw 4.84/1

Start time, 20:00

The second phase sees slightly longer matches, as the players go from 12-leg games to the best of 14. That gives De Sousa even more scope to score 180s, with 'The Special One' having hit a Premier League high of 50 in his first nine games.

Anderson ranks fourth for 180s this season with 33. Their combined total of 83 averages at 9.22 180s per game, so over the longer format, it seems likely that over 9.5 180s will be broken at 1.9110/11.

Van den Bergh has recent tournament win

Dimitri van den Bergh 2.6413/8 v Michael van Gerwen 2.265/4; The Draw 4.67/2

Start time, 20:45

This promises to be the match of the night, with these two having drawn 6-6 when they last met on the opening round of the Premier League.

It was Van den Bergh who was in better form in the recent Players Championship event in Germany, winning the last tournament with an 8-7 victory over MVG's countryman Dirk van Duijvenbode. With Van den Bergh having only lost one of his nine Premier League games so far (W5 D3), back him in the Draw No Bet market at 2.111/10.

Aspinall won last encounter with ease

Peter Wright 2.26/5 v Nathan Aspinall 2.6413/8; The Draw 4.84/1

Start time, 21:30

Last year's beaten finalist Aspinall continues to be underrated, despite being top of the Premier League. When they met in the Premier League back in April, it was Aspinall who was a clear 7-3 winner.

Wright can beat anyone in the world when he's at his best, but he's been erratic so far and is up against a player in Aspinall who seems to thrive in a format that rewards steady consistency. This is another game to take a cautious punt on the outsider, with Aspinall available at 2.111/10 in the Draw No Bet market.