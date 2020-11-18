Wednesday Grand Slam of Darts Tips: Anderson good price to make class tell

PDC Grand Slam of Darts

Wednesday 18 November

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Michael van Gerwen has booked his place in the second round and has come in to lead the outright betting at 3.814/5. Gerwyn Price is second favourite at 4.77/2, with Peter Wright at 6.05/1.

There have been a couple of major movers. Devon Petersen is now the fifth favourite at 16.015/1, having previously been matched at 42.041/1. Dimitri van den Bergh was as big as 75.074/1, but is now in to 17.016/1 after two wins in which the World Matchplay champion averaged over 100.

Wade can take advantage against recuperating Durrant

James Wade 1.4840/85 v Glen Durrant 2.9215/8

Start time, 16:00

Durrant has been recently suffering with Covid and it has clearly taken a lot out of him. He was a shadow of his normal self as he lost 5-1 to Jermaine Wattimena and though he was better in his second match against Damon Heta, he still lost 5-1 again and now cannot make the knockout stages.

Wade needs a win to ensure that he wins Group F and could take advantage of Durrant's plight. Though Wade has only hit one 180 in his two matches, odds of 2.89/5 for him to score the most 180s against the struggling Durrant, look too big.

Belgian will smash average again

Dimitri van den Bergh 1.192/11 v Wayne Warren 4.94/1

Start time, 16:30

As mentioned, Van den Bergh now twice averaged over 100, with Van Gerwen and Michael Smith being the only other players to have managed such a feat in the first two days of action.

It's likely that Van den Bergh's standards could drop a little against the already eliminated BDO World Champion Wayne Warren, but the Belgian should still be motivated enough, as he looks to win Group H. Back Van den Bergh to average over 96.5 at 10/11 on the Sportsbook.

Value lies with outsider

Jermaine Wattimena 2.265/4 v Damon Heta 1.715/7

Start time, 17:00

This game will decide who qualifies alongside Wade from Group F. At first glance it's hard to see why Heta has been made a fairly significant favourite, in what looks like an even contest.

Both players came into this tournament in good form as beaten finalists in the Winter Series. They also both beat Durrant by the same 5-1 scoreline, but it was Wattimena that fared slightly better against Wade, losing 5-3 as opposed to Heta's 5-2 defeat. The value looks to be with Wattimena at 2.265/4 here.

Searle has form but Anderson has class

Gary Anderson 1.9420/21 v Ryan Searle 1.9520/21

Start time, 17:30

This is a match where the odds look closer than they should be. On form displayed in this tournament so far, then Searle looks a contender. He's been more consistent than Anderson, who in his one victory against Adam Gawlas only averaged 83.59, before losing 5-1 to Simon Whitlock.

Yet we also know that Anderson has a much higher ceiling than Searle. At anywhere near his best he should win this match, which will decide who qualifies from Group B alongside Whitlock. Odds of 1.9420/21 for Anderson are too big to ignore.

Big scorers will hit 180s

Rob Cross 1.9310/11 v Luke Humphries 2.0421/20

Start time, 18:30

Wednesday's action concludes with this evenly priced Group D clash between Cross and Humphries, with the winner qualifying alongside Dave Chisnall.

Neither player has been scoring as well as they can, but this promises to be a competitive encounter with much at stake. Back both players to score two or more 180s on the Sportsbook at 11/8.