</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html&rfr=977225">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-arsenal-tips-predictions-7-1-bet-builder-for-tuesday-270124-200.html">Nottingham Forest v Arsenal: Saka and Rice can help land 7/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-five-tempting-tuesday-bets-from-9-4-to-6-1-290124-718.html">Premier League Tipsheet: Five tempting Tuesday bets from 9/4 to 6/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-newcastle-5-1-alex-moreno-to-grab-assist-280124-664.html">Aston Villa v Newcastle: 5/1 Alex Moreno to grab assist</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/coaching-carter-episode-two-serial-winners-fund-special-250124-1081.html">Coaching Carter Episode Two: Serial Winners Fund Special</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-7-2-its-no-secret-that-this-trip-move-has-been-the-plan-290124-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/2 It's no secret that this trip move has been the plan</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-9-4-doughmore-bay-should-prove-far-better-than-these-280124-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Doughmore Bay should prove far better than these</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bahrain-championship-each-way-tips-monty-hint-points-to-28-1-luiten-280124-721.html">Bahrain Championship Each-Way Tips: Monty hint points to 28/1 Luiten</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Fitzpatrick fancied at 45/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bahrain-championship-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">Bahrain Championship: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-top-bat-plays-at-11-2-and-10-3-290124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Top-bat plays at 11/2 and 10/3</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-outsiders-may-be-underrated-as-pressure-grows-280124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Outsiders may be underrated as pressure grows</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-Sat20-tips-destructibe-klaasen-can-catch-up-270124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20: Destructive Klaasen can catch up for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Outright pick Sinner favoured to win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-and-betting-preview-back-medvedevs-experience-81-to-win-through-in-f-270124-186.html">Australian Open Men's Final: Back Medvedev's experience @ 8/1 to win through in five setter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-defending-champion-to-win-again-260124-1305.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Defending champion to win again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-can-sunak-survive-tory-rebellion-250124-171.html">Next General Election Betting: The grim schedule awaiting Rishi Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-second-trump-presidency-50-percent-chance-after-he-wins-new-hampshire-primary-240124-204.html">US Election: Second Trump presidency 50% chance after he wins New Hampshire</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/new-hampshire-primary-betting-odds-and-analysis-220124-171.html">New Hampshire Primary: The last significant night of primary season?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sport</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-playoffs-championship-games-betting-tips-afc-and-nfc-title-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in--260124-1063.html">NFL Championship Games Tips: Back Chiefs & Niners to book Super Bowl spots</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-the-super-bowl-ravens-and-49ers-favourites-to-win-conference-championships-230124-204.html">Super Bowl Betting: Ravens and 49ers favourites to win Conference Championships</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-divisional-round-playoffs-betting-tips-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in-super-bowl-race-170124-1063.html">NFL Divisional Round Tips: Allen & Mahomes to serve up play-off classic</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Horse Racing Cup.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Serial Winners </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/11ec7fa407a9515730d6da819c349f0138d7eeec.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ultimate Guide to the Premier League Darts 2024: Everything you need to know</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan-fitch/">Dan Fitch</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-29">29 January 2024</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Ultimate Guide to the Premier League Darts 2024: Everything you need to know", "name": "Ultimate Guide to the Premier League Darts 2024: Everything you need to know", "description": "Dan Fitch has the ultimate guide to the Premier League Darts 2024, as Luke Littler joins the event to take on the reigning champ Michael van Gerwen...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/ultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/ultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-29T17:40:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-29T19:05:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Dan Fitch has the ultimate guide to the Premier League Darts 2024, as Luke Littler joins the event to take on the reigning champ Michael van Gerwen... Ultimate guide to this year's Premier League Darts Format, venues and dates for each night Player profiles of the eight stars taking part Matches to look out for and key questions answered The 2024 Premier League darts is nearly here. Each and every week for the next few months, the world's greatest darts players will go up against other in a unique format, culminating in a showpiece final to crown a winner. There has never been more interest in the Premier League Darts than there is this year, thanks to the involvement of the teenage sensation Luke Littler. This article will explain everything that you need to know about the competition, including its history, the latest Premier League Darts 2024 odds and even some betting tips and strategies. What is the Premier League Darts? The Premier League Darts was launched in 2005 by the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation). Originally a fortnightly tournament featuring seven players, it has become a weekly event that at one stage featured ten competitors and now has eight. For many years, though there were subtle tweaks to the format, it essentially stayed the same. Each week the Premier League Darts would see the players go against each other in a round robin format, with points to be gained for wins or draws. There was a league table based on the players' performances and the top four players at the end of the season, would go through to the play-offs, which had a knockout format and decided the winner. There was a novel twist added for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The league was split into two phases, with the bottom player eliminated at the end of the first phase. There was also a 'challenger' involved each week from outside the Premier League Darts, who would face one of the players. This was generally a professional based locally to the particular venue of that week, who would be guaranteed support from the partisan crowd. In 2021 the Premier League Darts reverted back to a straight ten-man round robin format, before another change was introduced in 2022. Now each night sees a mini-tournament play out, from which players earn league points. This remains the current format for Premier League Darts and we will explain exactly how it works in the next section. When the Premier League Darts first started, it was typically staged at small venues, switching location for each week. For many years now, it now takes place at huge indoor areas, touring the UK and European locations in Germany and the Netherlands. Over the years, the identity of the players involved in the Premier League has tended to be a mix of those that have qualified through their ranking in the PDC Order of Merit and players that have been invited to enter. As there is an invitational aspect to the competition and it is not open to every player on the PDC Tour, any prize money accrued does not count towards the earnings which form the Order of Merit rankings. The Premier League Darts has been dominated by two players. Phil Taylor won it on six occasions, which includes each of the first four years. Michael van Gerwen has won the Premier League Darts seven times, which includes the last two years. In total, seven players have won the Premier League Darts. Aside from Taylor and Van Gerwen, Gary Anderson has triumphed twice, while James Wade, Raymond van Barneveld, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton have all won it once. How does the Premier League Darts 2024 work? The 2024 Premier League Darts features eight players. Of those eight, the top four in the PDC Order of Merit automatically qualified. Those four are Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall. The remaining four all received invitations. They are Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Peter Wright and Luke Littler. There will be 16 nights of regular Premier League Darts action for fans to enjoy. On each night, the eight players will compete in a separate knockout tournament, comprised of four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final. Each match is the best of eleven legs, with the first player to win six legs, winning. Points are awarded for the players' individual progress. If they get knocked out in the quarter-finals, they get zero points. A semi-final elimination earns two points. The runner-up in the final gets three points, while the winner takes home five. Over the 16 weeks, these points tallies form the Premier League Darts table. The top four in the league will go though to the Play-offs, which are held at the O2 in London. In the semi-finals, the league winner takes on the player that has finished fourth, while the player that finished second and third, meet in the other semi. The winners advance to the final. Semi-finals are the best of 19 legs, with players needing ten legs to win. The final is the best of 21 legs, requiring players to win eleven legs. In 2023, the prize fund totalled £1million. It has been assumed that the Premier League Darts 2024 will have the same prize fund, which will be split like this. Winner - £275,000 Runner-up - £125,000 Semi-finalists x 2 - £85,000 5th place - £75,000 6th place - £70,000 7th place - £65,000 8th place - £60,000 In addition, the weekly winner of each round of the Premier League Darts will win £10,000. It can also be assumed that players will earn extra for sponsorship and endorsements. When is Premier League Darts 2024? The 2024 Premier League Darts starts on 1st February and concludes on 23rd May. The action takes place every Thursday. Here is the schedule. Night 1: 1 February - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Night 2: 8 February - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin Night 3: 15 February - OVO Hydro, Glasgow Night 4: 22 February - Utilita Arena, Newcastle Night 5: 29 February - Westpoint Arena, Cardiff Night 6: 7 March - Brighton Centre, Brighton Night 7: 14 March - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Night 8: 21 March - 3Arena, Dublin Night 9: 28 March - SSE Arena, Belfast Night 10: 4 April - AO Arena, Manchester Night 11: 11 April - Utilita Arena, Birmingham Night 12: 18 April - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam Night 13: 25 April - M&amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool Night 14: 2 May - P&amp;J Live, Aberdeen Night 15: 9 May - First Direct Arena, Leeds Night 16: 16 May - Utilita Arena, Sheffield Play-offs: 23 May - The O2, London Guide to Premier League Darts 2024 lineup Here is a breakdown of the eight players involved in the Premier League Darts 2024, in order of their pre-competition odds to win the event. Luke Humphries - [3/1] The world number one and the winner of the 2024 World Darts Championship is the favourite to win the Premier League Darts. It is Humphries' debut in the competition, though he did appear as a 'challenger' in both 2019 and 2020. As well as being crowned World Champion, the 28-year-old also won the World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship Finals in 2023. Luke Humphries to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at [3/1] Bet now Michael van Gerwen - [10/3] No one has more pedigree in this competition than MVG. The seven-time winner has come out on top in the last two-years and his longevity has to be admired, having first won the Premier League back in 2013. Van Gerwen has made a fine start to 2024. Though he only reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship, he has bounced back by reaching the final of the Bahrain Masters and winning the Dutch Masters. Michael van Gerwen to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at [10/3] Bet now Luke Littler - [10/3] All eyes will be on Luke Littler at the Premier League Darts 2024. He only turned 17-years-old earlier this month, but already he looks capable of being a contender in the competition. After his stunning passage to the World Championship final, which caught the imagination of wider public, Littler has won the Bahrain Masters and was the beaten finalist in the Dutch Masters. Littler's odds for the Premier League Darts of [10/3], do not look like an overreaction. Luke Littler to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at [10/3] Bet now Gerwyn Price - [6/1] Price had his best ever Premier League Darts campaign last year. It is a competition that he had previously underperformed in, judged by his own high standards. 'The Iceman' won the league section, coming out on top in four of the 16 nights. He then reached the final, losing to Van Gerwen. It was the highlight of a consistent season, in which Price also made the final of the World Grand Prix. Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at [6/1] Bet now Michael Smith - [7/1] Smith made the final of the Premier League Darts in his debut season, back in 2018. Since then, 'Bully Boy' had failed to make the Play-Offs until last year, when he finished second in the league format. In the semi-finals he lost narrowly to the eventual winner MVG. Smith did not have the best 2023, in the wake of his World Championship triumph, but it was his best Premier League Darts campaign for some time. Michael Smith to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at [7/1] Bet now Rob Cross - [8/1] Cross made a strong return to form last year. He reached the finals of the Masters and the Grand Slam of Darts, as well as enjoying a run to the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship. Cross has had highs and lows in the Premier League, suffering elimination in 2020, just a year after he had reached the final. Rob Cross to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at [8/1] Bet now Nathan Aspinall - [18/1] Another former finalist is Nathan Aspinall, who lost to Glen Durrant back in 2020. Aspinall has a strong record in the Premier League Darts. His first two years saw him qualify for the Play-offs on both occasions and when he returned in 2023, he only missed out on a top four spot via a tie-breaker. 'The Asp' also had a successful season on the 2023 PDC Tour, winning his second ever major when he landed the World Matchplay and finishing as runner-up in the World Series Finals. Nathan Aspinall to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at [18/1] Bet now Peter Wright - [22/1] 'Snakebite' finished bottom of the Premier League Darts last year and starts as the rank outsider this time round. It is fair to say that 2023 was far from a vintage year for Wright, which culminated in him being eliminated in the second round of the World Championship. Yet along the way, he did win the European Championship and he is a former Premier League Darts finalist, losing 11-10 in a classic encounter against Van Gerwen in 2017. Peter Wright to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at [22/1] Bet now Key matches to watch out for in Premier League Darts 2024 The various quarter-final draws have been made for the 2024 Premier League Darts. Here are some of the encounters that we're really looking forward to seeing. Luke Littler v Luke Humphries - Night 1 The pick of the first round of matches in the Premier League Darts 2024, sees a repeat of the recent World Championship final. Humphries came out on top on that occasion, but Littler has already extracted some revenge by beating the world number one in the Dutch Masters. Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen - Night 4 The fourth week of the Premier League Darts brings us a clash between last season's finalists in Newcastle. Price will be keen to keep up the form that he showed in the competition last year and is one of the few players on the circuit who can match MVG for machismo. Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler - Night 7 Another match involving Van Gerwen that we can't wait for, comes on week 7 in Nottingham, when he takes on Luke Littler. At the time of writing, they have already met in two finals this year, with Littler coming out on top in Bahrain and MVG triumphing in the Dutch Masters. Betting tips and strategies for the Premier League Darts 2024 Here are some tips for betting on the 2024 Premier League Darts. Follow these strategies to increase your profitability. Consistency is Key The week-in-week out grind of the Premier League Darts, suits players that are able to be consistent. Van Gerwen has now proven many times that he can both do well over the long-stretch of the league section and then come good at the Play-offs. With his record, he really should be favourite to win the Premier League Darts 2024. Another underrated player is Aspinall, who always seems to play at a solid, if not spectacular level and has done well in this competition. Study the Draw Each week there is another draw to pour over at the Premier League Darts 2024 and you can plot potential routes to the final. This is essential when betting on markets such as Name the Finalists and Week Winner, which are available on every night of the competition. Under the current format, the mini-tournaments do tend to be quite evenly shared by the players. All eight players won at least one night in 2022 and seven of the managed to do so last year. Go on a Stat Attack Darts is literally a numbers game and you need to crunch them to assess the value that is available. For example, there was no nine-dart finish in 2023, but there were two in 2020 and 2021, along with one in 2022. You can bet on players to achieve that feat, with Price at [7/1], Smith at [15/2] and Wright at [16/1] all having done so in the Premier League. Luke Littler is the favourite at [4/1], having already hit a nine-darter this year at the Bahrain Masters. Do your homework and come armed with stats to spot value bets. How to watch and follow the Premier League Darts 2024 The Premier League Darts 2024 will be broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Arena, which is available in Standard Definition and High Definition formats. In addition, you are also likely to find it on Sky Sports Main Event, which has the benefit of being broadcast in Ultra High Definition. For those of you wanting to watch the action on a mobile device, you can stream 2024 Premier League Darts coverage on the Sky Go app. It has been noticeable since the World Darts Championships that there is extra interest in the sport, which is a result of Luke Littler's success. You can therefore expect plenty of coverage of the Premier League Darts 2024 from news outlets and you can even check the scores while betting on the darts, right here at Betfair. Frequently Asked Questions About Premier League Darts Here are some frequently asked questions about the 2024 Premier League Darts. How to get Premier League Darts tickets? There are a variety of ways to book Premier League Darts 2024 tickets. Book online via the PDC website, ticket agencies or through the individual venues that are hosting the event. Premier League Darts 2024 lineup? The 2024 Premier League Darts will feature eight players. They are Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Peter Wright and Luke Littler. What is the Premier League Darts 2024 schedule? The 2024 Premier League Darts season begins in Cardiff on 1 February. All 16 of the regular league nights take place every Thursday from that initial date, through to 16 May. The Play-offs will be staged on 23 May. How does the Premier League Darts format work? Each Premier League Darts night features a mini-tournament, with players earning league points for their progress. At the end of the league season, the top four players qualify for the Play-offs. The Play-offs has a straight knockout format, featuring a semi-final and final. What odd is Luke Littler Premier League Darts 2024? Luke Littler is the joint second-favourite to win the 2024 Premier League Darts alongside Michael van Gerwen at [10/3]. World number one Luke Humphries is the favourite at [3/1]. Conclusion We hope that you enjoyed our guide to the Premier League Darts 2024. With the competition starting on Thursday 1 February and running through to the final on 23 May, there is plenty of time and opportunity to place some bets on the event. Once you're ready, head over to Betfair's Premier League Darts odds and take a look at what's available. Now read more UK Sport previews and tips here. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/mvg pl trophy shot getty.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/mvg pl trophy shot getty.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/mvg pl trophy shot getty.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dan Fitch", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan_fitch" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/mvg pl trophy shot getty.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/mvg pl trophy shot getty.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/mvg pl trophy shot getty.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/mvg pl trophy shot getty.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Michael van Gerwen"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Michael van Gerwen is the reigning champion of the Premier League Darts.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977225">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ultimate%20Guide%20to%20the%20Premier%20League%20Darts%202024%3A%20Everything%20you%20need%20to%20know&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html&text=Ultimate%20Guide%20to%20the%20Premier%20League%20Darts%202024%3A%20Everything%20you%20need%20to%20know" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Dan Fitch has the ultimate guide to the Premier League Darts 2024, as Luke Littler joins the event to take on the reigning champ Michael van Gerwen...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Ultimate guide to this year's Premier League Darts</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Format, venues and dates for each night</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Player profiles of the eight stars taking part</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Matches to look out for and key questions answered</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>The 2024 Premier League darts is nearly here. Each and every week for the next few months, the world's greatest darts players will go up against other in a unique format, culminating in a showpiece final to crown a winner.</p><p>There has never been more interest in the Premier League Darts than there is this year, thanks to the involvement of the teenage sensation Luke Littler. This article will explain everything that you need to know about the competition, including its history, the latest Premier League Darts 2024 odds and even some betting tips and strategies.</p><hr><h2>What is the Premier League Darts?</h2><p></p><p>The Premier League Darts was launched in 2005 by the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation). Originally a fortnightly tournament featuring seven players, it has become a weekly event that at one stage featured ten competitors and now has eight.</p><p>For many years, though there were subtle tweaks to the format, it essentially stayed the same. Each week the Premier League Darts would see the players go against each other in a round robin format, with points to be gained for wins or draws. There was a league table based on the players' performances and the top four players at the end of the season, would go through to the play-offs, which had a knockout format and decided the winner.</p><p>There was a novel twist added for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The league was split into two phases, with the bottom player eliminated at the end of the first phase. There was also a 'challenger' involved each week from outside the Premier League Darts, who would face one of the players. This was generally a professional based locally to the particular venue of that week, who would be guaranteed support from the partisan crowd.</p><p>In 2021 the Premier League Darts reverted back to a straight ten-man round robin format, before another change was introduced in 2022. Now each night sees a mini-tournament play out, from which players earn league points. This remains the current format for Premier League Darts and we will explain exactly how it works in the next section.</p><p><img alt="pl trophy.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/pl%20trophy.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-right" style="float: right; margin: 0 0 20px 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>When the Premier League Darts first started, it was typically staged at small venues, switching location for each week. For many years now, it now takes place at huge indoor areas, touring the UK and European locations in Germany and the Netherlands.</p><p>Over the years, the identity of the players involved in the Premier League has tended to be a mix of those that have qualified through their ranking in the PDC Order of Merit and players that have been invited to enter. As there is an invitational aspect to the competition and it is not open to every player on the PDC Tour, any prize money accrued does not count towards the earnings which form the Order of Merit rankings.</p><p>The Premier League Darts has been dominated by two players. Phil Taylor won it on six occasions, which includes each of the first four years. Michael van Gerwen has won the Premier League Darts seven times, which includes the last two years.</p><p>In total, seven players have won the Premier League Darts. Aside from Taylor and Van Gerwen, Gary Anderson has triumphed twice, while James Wade, Raymond van Barneveld, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton have all won it once.</p><hr><h2>How does the Premier League Darts 2024 work?</h2><p></p><p>The 2024 Premier League Darts features eight players. Of those eight, the top four in the PDC Order of Merit automatically qualified. Those four are Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall. The remaining four all received invitations. They are Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Peter Wright and Luke Littler.</p><p>There will be 16 nights of regular Premier League Darts action for fans to enjoy. On each night, the eight players will compete in a separate knockout tournament, comprised of four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final. Each match is the best of eleven legs, with the first player to win six legs, winning.</p><p>Points are awarded for the players' individual progress. If they get knocked out in the quarter-finals, they get zero points. A semi-final elimination earns two points. The runner-up in the final gets three points, while the winner takes home five.</p><p>Over the 16 weeks, these points tallies form the Premier League Darts table. The top four in the league will go though to the Play-offs, which are held at the O2 in London. In the semi-finals, the league winner takes on the player that has finished fourth, while the player that finished second and third, meet in the other semi.</p><p>The winners advance to the final. Semi-finals are the best of 19 legs, with players needing ten legs to win. The final is the best of 21 legs, requiring players to win eleven legs.</p><p>In 2023, the prize fund totalled £1million. It has been assumed that the Premier League Darts 2024 will have the same prize fund, which will be split like this.</p><ul> <li> <h3>Winner - £275,000</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Runner-up - £125,000</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Semi-finalists x 2 - £85,000</h3> </li> <li> <h3>5th place - £75,000</h3> </li> <li> <h3>6th place - £70,000</h3> </li> <li> <h3>7th place - £65,000</h3> </li> <li> <h3>8th place - £60,000</h3> </li> </ul><p>In addition, the weekly winner of each round of the Premier League Darts will win £10,000. It can also be assumed that players will earn extra for sponsorship and endorsements.</p><hr><h2>When is Premier League Darts 2024?</h2><p></p><p>The 2024 Premier League Darts starts on 1st February and concludes on 23rd May. The action takes place every Thursday. Here is the schedule.</p><ul> <li> <h3>Night 1: 1 February - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 2: 8 February - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 3: 15 February - OVO Hydro, Glasgow</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 4: 22 February - Utilita Arena, Newcastle</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 5: 29 February - Westpoint Arena, Cardiff</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 6: 7 March - Brighton Centre, Brighton</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 7: 14 March - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 8: 21 March - 3Arena, Dublin</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 9: 28 March - SSE Arena, Belfast</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 10: 4 April - AO Arena, Manchester</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 11: 11 April - Utilita Arena, Birmingham</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 12: 18 April - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 13: 25 April - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 14: 2 May - P&J Live, Aberdeen</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 15: 9 May - First Direct Arena, Leeds</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Night 16: 16 May - Utilita Arena, Sheffield</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Play-offs: 23 May - The O2, London</h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Guide to Premier League Darts 2024 lineup</h2><p></p><p>Here is a breakdown of the eight players involved in the Premier League Darts 2024, in order of their pre-competition odds to win the event.</p><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D16199917%26bsmId%3D924.389151361">Luke Humphries - <b class="inline_odds" title="4.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p><img alt="Luke Humph w numb 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Luke%20Humph%20w%20numb%201.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The world number one and the winner of the 2024 World Darts Championship is the favourite to win the Premier League Darts. It is Humphries' debut in the competition, though he did appear as a 'challenger' in both 2019 and 2020. As well as being crowned World Champion, the 28-year-old also won the World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship Finals in 2023.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Luke Humphries to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D16199917%26bsmId%3D924.389151361" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2475370%26bsmId%3D924.389151361">Michael van Gerwen - <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>No one has more pedigree in this competition than MVG. The seven-time winner has come out on top in the last two-years and his longevity has to be admired, having first won the Premier League back in 2013. Van Gerwen has made a fine start to 2024. Though he only reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship, he has bounced back by reaching the final of the Bahrain Masters and winning the Dutch Masters.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Michael van Gerwen to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2475370%26bsmId%3D924.389151361" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D43806063%26bsmId%3D924.389151361">Luke Littler - <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>All eyes will be on Luke Littler at the Premier League Darts 2024. He only turned 17-years-old earlier this month, but already he looks capable of being a contender in the competition. After his stunning passage to the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/ultimate-guide-to-the-world-darts-championship-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-051223-629.html">World Championship</a> final, which caught the imagination of wider public, Littler has won the Bahrain Masters and was the beaten finalist in the Dutch Masters. Littler's odds for the Premier League Darts of <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b>, do not look like an overreaction.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Luke Littler to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D43806063%26bsmId%3D924.389151361" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D8343339%26bsmId%3D924.389151361">Gerwyn Price - <b class="inline_odds" title="7.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Price had his best ever Premier League Darts campaign last year. It is a competition that he had previously underperformed in, judged by his own high standards. 'The Iceman' won the league section, coming out on top in four of the 16 nights. He then reached the final, losing to Van Gerwen. It was the highlight of a consistent season, in which Price also made the final of the World Grand Prix.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at <b class="inline_odds" title="7.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D8343339%26bsmId%3D924.389151361" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D3066962%26bsmId%3D924.389151361">Michael Smith - <b class="inline_odds" title="8.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Smith made the final of the Premier League Darts in his debut season, back in 2018. Since then, 'Bully Boy' had failed to make the Play-Offs until last year, when he finished second in the league format. In the semi-finals he lost narrowly to the eventual winner MVG. Smith did not have the best 2023, in the wake of his World Championship triumph, but it was his best Premier League Darts campaign for some time.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Michael Smith to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at <b class="inline_odds" title="8.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D3066962%26bsmId%3D924.389151361" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D10858418%26bsmId%3D924.389151361">Rob Cross - <b class="inline_odds" title="9.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Cross made a strong return to form last year. He reached the finals of the Masters and the Grand Slam of Darts, as well as enjoying a run to the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship. Cross has had highs and lows in the Premier League, suffering elimination in 2020, just a year after he had reached the final.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Rob Cross to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at <b class="inline_odds" title="9.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D10858418%26bsmId%3D924.389151361" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D9301981%26bsmId%3D924.389151361">Nathan Aspinall - <b class="inline_odds" title="19.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">18/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Another former finalist is Nathan Aspinall, who lost to Glen Durrant back in 2020. Aspinall has a strong record in the Premier League Darts. His first two years saw him qualify for the Play-offs on both occasions and when he returned in 2023, he only missed out on a top four spot via a tie-breaker. 'The Asp' also had a successful season on the 2023 PDC Tour, winning his second ever major when he landed the World Matchplay and finishing as runner-up in the World Series Finals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Nathan Aspinall to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at <b class="inline_odds" title="19.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">18/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D9301981%26bsmId%3D924.389151361" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2821235%26bsmId%3D924.389151361">Peter Wright - <b class="inline_odds" title="23.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">22/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p><img alt="peter wright getty 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/peter%20wright%20getty%201.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>'Snakebite' finished bottom of the Premier League Darts last year and starts as the rank outsider this time round. It is fair to say that 2023 was far from a vintage year for Wright, which culminated in him being eliminated in the second round of the World Championship. Yet along the way, he did win the European Championship and he is a former Premier League Darts finalist, losing 11-10 in a classic encounter against Van Gerwen in 2017.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Peter Wright to win the Premier League Darts 2024 at <b class="inline_odds" title="23.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">22/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2821235%26bsmId%3D924.389151361" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Key matches to watch out for in Premier League Darts 2024</h2><p></p><p>The various quarter-final draws have been made for the 2024 Premier League Darts. Here are some of the encounters that we're really looking forward to seeing.</p><h3>Luke Littler v Luke Humphries - Night 1</h3><p></p><p>The pick of the first round of matches in the Premier League Darts 2024, sees a repeat of the recent World Championship final. Humphries came out on top on that occasion, but Littler has already extracted some revenge by <a href="https://www.skysports.com/darts/news/12288/13057805/luke-littler-beats-luke-humphries-in-final-leg-thriller-in-world-final-repeat-at-dutch-darts-masters">beating the world number one in the Dutch Masters</a>.</p><h3>Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen - Night 4</h3><p></p><p><img alt="gerwyn price getty.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/gerwyn%20price%20getty.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The fourth week of the Premier League Darts brings us a clash between last season's finalists in Newcastle. Price will be keen to keep up the form that he showed in the competition last year and is one of the few players on the circuit who can match MVG for machismo.</p><h3>Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler - Night 7</h3><p></p><p>Another match involving Van Gerwen that we can't wait for, comes on week 7 in Nottingham, when he takes on Luke Littler. At the time of writing, they have already met in two finals this year, with Littler coming out on top in Bahrain and MVG triumphing in the Dutch Masters.</p><hr><h2>Betting tips and strategies for the Premier League Darts 2024</h2><p></p><p>Here are some tips for betting on the 2024 Premier League Darts. Follow these strategies to increase your profitability.</p><h3>Consistency is Key</h3><p></p><p>The week-in-week out grind of the Premier League Darts, suits players that are able to be consistent. <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League_Darts#Finals">Van Gerwen has now proven many times</a> that he can both do well over the long-stretch of the league section and then come good at the Play-offs. With his record, he really should be favourite to win the Premier League Darts 2024. Another underrated player is Aspinall, who always seems to play at a solid, if not spectacular level and has done well in this competition.</p><h3>Study the Draw</h3><p></p><p>Each week there is another draw to pour over at the Premier League Darts 2024 and you can plot potential routes to the final. This is essential when betting on markets such as Name the Finalists and Week Winner, which are available on every night of the competition. Under the current format, the mini-tournaments do tend to be quite evenly shared by the players. All eight players won at least one night in 2022 and seven of the managed to do so last year.</p><h3>Go on a Stat Attack</h3><p></p><p>Darts is literally a numbers game and you need to crunch them to assess the value that is available. For example, there was no nine-dart finish in 2023, but there were two in 2020 and 2021, along with one in 2022. You can bet on players to achieve that feat, with <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D8343339%26bsmId%3D924.390714163">Price</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="8.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.00</span></b>, <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D3066962%26bsmId%3D924.390714163">Smith</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="8.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.50</span></b> and <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D2821235%26bsmId%3D924.390714163">Wright</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> all having done so in the Premier League. <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D43806063%26bsmId%3D924.390714163">Luke Littler is the favourite</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.00</span></b>, having already hit a nine-darter this year at the Bahrain Masters. Do your homework and come armed with stats to spot value bets.</p><hr><h2>How to watch and follow the Premier League Darts 2024</h2><p></p><p>The Premier League Darts 2024 will be broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Arena, which is available in Standard Definition and High Definition formats.</p><p>In addition, you are also likely to find it on Sky Sports Main Event, which has the benefit of being broadcast in Ultra High Definition. For those of you wanting to watch the action on a mobile device, you can stream 2024 Premier League Darts coverage on the Sky Go app.</p><p><img alt="bully boy getty.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/bully%20boy%20getty.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It has been noticeable since the World Darts Championships that there is extra interest in the sport, which is a result of Luke Littler's success. You can therefore expect plenty of coverage of the Premier League Darts 2024 from news outlets and you can even check the scores while betting on the darts, right here at Betfair.</p><hr><h2>Frequently Asked Questions About Premier League Darts</h2><p></p><p>Here are some frequently asked questions about the 2024 Premier League Darts.</p><h3>How to get Premier League Darts tickets?</h3><p></p><p>There are a variety of ways to book Premier League Darts 2024 tickets. Book online via the PDC website, ticket agencies or through the individual venues that are hosting the event.</p><h3>Premier League Darts 2024 lineup?</h3><p></p><p>The 2024 Premier League Darts will feature eight players. They are Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Peter Wright and Luke Littler.</p><h3>What is the Premier League Darts 2024 schedule?</h3><p></p><p>The 2024 Premier League Darts season begins in Cardiff on 1 February. All 16 of the regular league nights take place every Thursday from that initial date, through to 16 May. The Play-offs will be staged on 23 May.</p><h3>How does the Premier League Darts format work?</h3><p></p><p>Each Premier League Darts night features a mini-tournament, with players earning league points for their progress. At the end of the league season, the top four players qualify for the Play-offs. The Play-offs has a straight knockout format, featuring a semi-final and final.</p><h3>What odd is Luke Littler Premier League Darts 2024?</h3><p></p><p>Luke Littler is the joint second-favourite to win the 2024 Premier League Darts alongside Michael van Gerwen at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b>. World number one Luke Humphries is the favourite at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.00</span></b>.</p><hr><h2>Conclusion</h2><p></p><p>We hope that you enjoyed our guide to the Premier League Darts 2024. With the competition starting on Thursday 1 February and running through to the final on 23 May, there is plenty of time and opportunity to place some bets on the event. Once you're ready, head over to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Betfair's Premier League Darts odds</a> and take a look at what's available.</p><hr><h3>Now read more UK Sport previews and tips <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">here</a>.</h3><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977225">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ultimate%20Guide%20to%20the%20Premier%20League%20Darts%202024%3A%20Everything%20you%20need%20to%20know&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-premier-league-darts-2024-everything-you-need-to-know-290124-629.html&text=Ultimate%20Guide%20to%20the%20Premier%20League%20Darts%202024%3A%20Everything%20you%20need%20to%20know" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/2024-premier-league-darts-tips-littler-to-keep-doing-big-things-280124-1133.html">2024 Premier League Darts Tips: Littler to keep doing big things</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/images/VanGerwen1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/images/VanGerwen1280.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-9-tips-ashton-to-shine-on-historic-day-for-darts-230722-1133.html">World Matchplay Finals Day Tips: Ashton to shine on historic day for darts</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/lisa ashton getty 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/lisa%20ashton%20getty%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-semi-final-tips-dimitris-matchplay-love-affair-to-continue-220722-1133.html">World Matchplay Semi-Final Tips: Dimitri's Matchplay love affair to continue</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/dimi vdb 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/dimi%20vdb%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3 class="blog_5">Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-top-bat-plays-at-11-2-and-10-3-290124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Top-bat plays at 11/2 and 10/3</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/watch-paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-ginnys-destiny-will-go-straight-to-the-turners-290124-9.html">Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Ginny's Destiny will go straight to the Turners</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sports</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/german-masters-snooker-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-290124-171.html">German Masters Snooker Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/getafe-v-granada-tips---back-brutal-hosts-to-misbehave-again-280124-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Back brutal hosts to misbehave again </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/liverpool-v-norwich-fa-cup-betting-tips-best-bets-bet-builder-options-odds-260124-1063.html">Liverpool v Norwich: Back Reds to roll on & 11/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">More Darts</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More UK Other Sports</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/">Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/uk-snooker-championship/">UK Snooker Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/">World Snooker Championship</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/">Match Previews</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/wayne-mardle/">Wayne Mardle</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula One</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/">Other</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/">Tour De France</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1706555164" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply
GET STARTED
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Other Sports
Darts
Ultimate Guide to the Premier League Darts 2024: Everything you need to know
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
UK Other Sport
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket