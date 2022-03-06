UK Open Darts Tips: Heta turns up the heat

World number one Gerwyn Price remains the favourite to lift the trophy at 5/4, with Polish youngster and the only non-PDC tour card holder remaining, Sebastian Bialecki, the 25/1 outsider.

Heta getting hotter

We've known for a long time that Damon Heta is a special talent. We've seen him produce high averages and put in dominant displays in floor tournaments on numerous occasions, and there have been signs of late that his sublime form could well mean he's on the verge of winning something big.

This weekend he is really making his mark as two complete performances have seen him thrash Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton in order to make it though to the quarter-finals stage.

Whilst I do think that James Wade is looking good to retain the title, there may be value in backing the new Australian number one to lift the trophy at 13/2.

If he is able to produce anywhere near the level that saw him dispatch of two players in very decent form, I think he will brush aside his next opponent Danny Noppert with ease, he is 8/11 to do so.

Wade keeps on Wading

The Machine is one of three players to have achieved perfection and thrown a nine-darter this weekend and we are undoubtedly in for some more tasty tungsten today.

Despite reaching the semi-finals of the World Championship and the same stage on night three of the Premier League, Wade had struggled of late to find the consistency and form that usually serve him so well.

That was until he arrived in Minehead for the UK Open. Too often lacking a clinical edge with uncharacteristic errors on the outer ring over recent months but there's been none of that this weekend as he's looked back to his ruthless best.

Arguably the stand out performer in the tournament so far, Wade is now 5/1 to go all the way here for a fourth time.