Tuesday World Matchplay Tips: Cross will tick boxes against Rydz

PDC World Matchplay

Tuesday 20 July

Live on Sky Sports Arena

On Tuesday night the second round of the PDC World Matchplay begins, featuring the World Champion, the Premier League champion and the holder of this tournament.

Gerwyn Price became the World Champion back in January and now faces his compatriot Jonny Clayton, who has won the Masters and the Premier League this year. The difficulty of Price's fixture has seen his odds to win the tournament slide out to 6.25/1, with Michael van Gerwen the favourite at 5.69/2.

Jose De Sousa made his way through to the second round on Sunday night and is the third favourite at 8.615/2. So too did Peter Wright, who trades as the fourth favourite at 8.88/1.

Cross will make quarter-finals

Rob Cross 1.511/2 v Callan Rydz 2.789/5

Start time, 19:15

Cross is defending the prize money that he claimed when he won the World Matchplay in 2019 and impressed in his first round victory against Ross Smith. He averaged 100.22, which was an impressive score considering that the game went long, with Cross winning 10-8 in sweltering conditions.

Rydz only averaged 82.04 in his 10-6 victory over Glen Durrant and really needs to up his game now. With the second round matches now the first to 11 legs, Cross should overcome a handicap of -2.5 at 2.255/4.

Cool Hand Luke is hot stuff

Luke Humphries 1.9110/11 v Krzysztof Ratajski 1.9110/11

Start time, 20:10

These two can't be separated after impressive displays in the first round. Ratajski averaged 101.57 in a 10-4 victory over the in-form Brendan Dolan, while Humphries recorded 101.08, as he claimed revenge on James Wade for his UK Open final defeat, with a 10-3 win.

This looks like it could be something of a breakthrough year for Humphries, who has lost a lot of weight, as he seeks to improve his performance. Ratajski is an extremely solid performer, but the 26-year old Humphries appears to have the higher ceiling and should make the quarter-finals at 1.9110/11.

World Cup winning teammates clash

Gerwyn Price 1.68/13 v Jonny Clayton 2.56/4

Start time, 21:15

This is a game that would be worthy of the final, as the world number one Price, takes on his World Cup winning teammate Clayton, who has arguably been the best player in the world over the last six months.

Price has won the last seven matches against Clayton, but since being part of the Welsh World Cup winning team, 'The Ferret' has moved to another level. This should go long and over 18.5 legs is 2.01/1.

High scoring Chisnall underestimated

Dimitri van den Bergh 1.625/8 v Dave Chisnall 2.47/5

Start time, 22:00

The defending champion is expected to win against Chisnall, but when they last met at the World Championships, it was 'Chizzy' that won 4-2. Since then Van den Bergh has added some experience by competing in the Premier League, where he was unlucky not to make the play offs.

Van den Bergh didn't need to exert himself too much against a poor Devon Petersen in the first round, while Chisnall had to did deep against Vincent van der Voort to win 10-8. Chisnall averaged 97.72 in that match and with it being likely that he will have to improve on his performance against Van den Bergh, the 1.834/5 on offer for Chisnall to average over 94.5 looks generous.