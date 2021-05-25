Tuesday Premier League Darts Tips: Aspinall will stay on top

Premier League Darts - Night 14

Tuesday 25 May

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Last night's results saw a big shift in the betting in the Premier League, as the then second favourite, tasted defeat.

Dimitri van den Bergh lost 8-6 to Jose de Sousa and slipped out of the play-off positions and down to to fifth. As a result, Van den Bergh has gone being second favourite to fifth in the betting at 6.25/1.

Despite losing 8-3 to Nathan Aspinall on Monday, Michael van Gerwen remains favourite at 2.6413/8. Aspinall is now top of the table and the second favourite at 5.49/2, with third placed De Sousa and Jonny Clayton in fourth, both trading at 5.69/2.

Table topping Aspinall will win again

James Wade 2.767/4 v Nathan Aspinall 2.166/5; The Draw 4.77/2

Start time, 19:15

With three nights to go Aspinall has put himself in pole position to book a place in the play-offs. Wade's chances of putting himself back into contention fell apart on Monday, when he was defeated 8-4 by Peter Wright.

Aspinall beat Wade 7-4 when these two last met in the Premier League and as the current table topper, looks big to win again at odds of 2.166/5.

De Sousa is 180s king

Jonny Clayton 2.47/5 v Jose De Sousa 2.47/5; The Draw 4.94/1

Start time, 20:00

Two of the top four face each other in the second match of the night, as Clayton takes on De Sousa. The pair both produced impressive victories on Monday and can't be separated in the betting.

It makes sense to avoid the result, in what looks likely to be an even contest between these heavy scorers. No player has scored more 180s in the Premier League this season than De Sousa with 69 and you can back 'The Special One' to score the most 180s at 1.75/7.

Anderson standard was high despite thrashing

Gary Anderson 3.412/5 v Michael van Gerwen 1.814/5; The Draw 5.04/1

Start time, 20:45

Anderson produced the best average of the night on Monday with 104.48, yet somehow lost 8-1 to Jonny Clayton.

It was Anderson's third consecutive average of over 100 and you can back the Scot to average over 98.5 at odds of 1.834/5.

Dimitri can bounce back

Peter Wright 2.3611/8 v Dimitri van den Bergh 2.447/5; The Draw 4.84/1

Start time, 21:30

Wright's return to form against Wade sees him trading as favourite in this match. After such a strong start to his debut season in the Premier League, Van den Bergh has now only won one of his last five games (D1 L3) and he's now in need of a victory against his friend Wright, who he shared a 6-6 draw with on Night 4.

Even though VDB is going through a tough spell, has standards have remained relatively high. Wright has been erratic throughout and as the outsider, there could be value in backing Van den Bergh in the Draw No Bet market at 1.9110/11.