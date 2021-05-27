Thursday Premier League Darts Tips: Van den Bergh will score well again

Premier League Darts - Night 16

Thursday 27 May

Live on Sky Sports Arena

And then there were five... With just one night to go of the regular Premier League Darts season, three players have booked their place in the play offs, with two fighting it out for the remaining fourth spot.

Michael van Gerwen, Nathan Aspinall and Jose de Sousa are the players already through to the play-offs. MVG is the 2.447/5 favourite to win the Premier League, with De Sousa having become second favourite at 4.216/5 and Nathan Aspinall available at 5.39/2.

Fourth placed Jonny Clayton is level on points with Dimitri van den Bergh in fifth. As luck would have it, the pair have been scheduled to face each other on this final night. Van den Bergh is priced at 7.06/1 to win the Premier League, with Clayton at 7.613/2.

Fiery competitors won't give in

Gary Anderson 2.447/5 v James Wade 2.447/5; The Draw 5.24/1

Start time, 19:15

We start with a match that will determine who will finish eighth, which is the lowest position in the league since Rob Cross and Glen Durrant were eliminated. Though neither player has really been in contention for a play-off spot this week, they've remained competitive, with Wade drawing 7-7 with Van den Bergh last night and Anderson also drawing with Aspinall.

There have been some fiery encounters between this pair down the years. Both players to score three 180s is priced at 2.255/4, with both Anderson and Wade scoring at least three, in four of their last five games.

De Sousa will break average

Nathan Aspinall 2.588/5 v Jose de Sousa 2.226/5; The Draw 5.14/1

Start time, 20:00

Aspinall can still win the league if he were to claim two points and Van Gerwen were to lose. If Aspinall (currently second) and De Sousa (third) remain in some combination of second and third, then they will be playing each other in the play-off semi-finals on Friday night.

When they last met in the Premier League it finished 6-6 and we can expect another tight game. De Sousa is 1.834/5 to average over 98.5 which he's achieved in three of his last four games.

Wright will win 180s battle

Peter Wright 3.211/5 v Michael van Gerwen 2.26/5; The Draw 4.77/2

Start time, 20:45

If Wright had shown this week's form throughout the competition, then he would have made it into the top four.

Even if Aspinall were to win tonight, a point would be enough for Van Gerwen to clinch winning the league, but he might not even need to do that. With MVG's motivation in doubt, a safe bet looks to be for Wright to score the most 180s at 1.738/11.

Van den Bergh scoring more consistently than Clayton

Dimitri van den Bergh 2.26/5 v Jonny Clayton 2.6613/8; The Draw 5.14/1

Start time, 21:30

We end with the match that will decide the fourth competitor in Friday's play-offs. Van den Bergh is favoured, but it's a risk to back him considering that he's not won any of his last four games (D1 L3).

Yet Clayton's results have taken a dip too and in terms of averages, Van den Bergh's have remained more consistent. VDB has averaged over 100 in five of his last six games and you can back him to score over 99.5 at 1.834/5.