Thursday Premier League Darts Tips: Underrated Aspinall can win again

Premier League Darts - Night 9

Thursday 22 April

Live on Sky Sports Action

Night 9 of the Premier League was intended to be 'Judgement Night' with the elimination places being settled, but Glen Durrant and Rob Cross have beat them to it.

Durrant was eliminated on Tuesday night and Cross on Wednesday, after his 7-5 defeat to Nathan Aspinall. Before the Premier League started, we recommended backing Cross to be eliminated at odds of 2.26/5.

Now the attention turns to who will make it into the play-offs and win the competition. Michael van Gerwen is still the favourite at 2.68/5, ahead of the Premier League leader Dimitri van den Bergh at 4.57/2. Peter Wright is 8.07/1, with Nathan Aspinall now the fourth favourite at 9.28/1.

Cross will bow out with a win

Glen Durrant 7.06/1 v Rob Cross 1.330/100; The Draw 6.511/2

Start time, 19:15



The night starts with a match between the two eliminated players. Cross has performed at a much higher level than Durrant and is the rightful favourite.

'Voltage' has scored the fifth highest number of 180s with 26 after eight games, compared to just six from Durrant. Backing Cross to win the match and score the most 180s at 1.738/11 seems a safe bet.

Clayton still scoring well, despite losses

Jonny Clayton 3.412/5 v Michael van Gerwen 1.834/5; The Draw 4.3310/3

Start time, 19:55

After a bright start, Clayton is in the midst of a poor run of form that has sent him sliding down to eighth in the Premier League.

Yet even at a time when he's not winning games, Clayton is hitting big averages, recording 103.23 in his 7-2 defeat to James Wade last night. You can back Clayton to average over 98.5 at 1.834/5, despite the fact that he's hit a higher average than that in seven of his eight matches.

Aspinall remains underrated given form

Nathan Aspinall 2.3811/8 v Gary Anderson 2.56/4; The Draw 4.216/5

Start time, 20:35

Aspinall's prices are slowly starting to reflect the fine form that he's now in. Rated as one of the favourites to be eliminated pre-tournament, 'The Asp' is third in the table having only lost one of his eight games (W4 D3).

His odds are still big enough that he can be cautiously backed against Anderson. Aspinall is 1.738/11 in the Draw No Bet market.

De Sousa is the 180s king

Jose De Sousa 2.56/4 v Peter Wright 2.35/4; The Draw 4.216/5

Start time, 21:15

Wright eradicated the threat of elimination with a dominant 7-1 victory over Durrant last night and will now look to climb the table. He's level on eight points with De Sousa, with both players a point away from a play-off position.

Despite Wright's win, De Sousa is probably the value here, but as this looks like a game that could go either way, we'll steer away from the results markets. De Sousa has hit a total of 43 180s in his eight games and you can back over 7.5 180s between these players at 1.9110/11.

League leader meets in-form Wade

Dimitri van den Bergh 2.226/5 v James Wade 2.767/4; The Draw 4.47/2

Start time, 21:55

Normally I'd be recommending backing Van den Bergh at this sort of price, but he wasn't at his best in his 7-5 win over Anderson last night, as he only averaged 87.28. In contrast, Wade hit 105.29 in his 7-2 win over Clayton.

It was the third successive night in which Wade has averaged over 100. In the last two nights he has produced a checkout of over 100, so let's take a chance on both players producing a 100+ checkout at odds of 3.02/1.