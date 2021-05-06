Thursday Premier League Darts Tips: MVG can claim another big win

Premier League Darts - Night 11

Thursday 6 May

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Michael van Gerwen's win over Dimitri van den Bergh last night, has seen the Dutch master remain the favourite to win the Premier League.

MVG is 3.211/5 to win his sixth Premier League title, ahead of Van den Bergh at 4.57/2 and the league leader Nathan Aspinall at 5.59/2.

Jonny Clayton moved up into fourth place with his win over James Wade and is 1.728/11 to reach the play-offs. Jose De Sousa is fifth after beating Gary Anderson and trades at 2.26/5 to finish in the top four.

Standard will be high in opener

Nathan Aspinall 2.6213/8 v Dimitri van den Bergh 2.166/5; The Draw 4.84/1

Start time, 19:15

Aspinall claimed another win last night when he beat Peter Wright, yet is once again the outsider, as he prepares to face third placed Van den Bergh.

Not that Van den Bergh played poorly in defeat to Van Gerwen. The Belgian averaged 106.78 and we should expect the standard in this opening match to be high. Back Aspinall to average over 96.5 at 1.834/5.

Another win for De Sousa

James Wade 2.962/1 v Jose De Sousa 1.9210/11; The Draw 4.94/1

Start time, 20:00

Wade was in great form in the previous week of the Premier League back in April, but could only average 92.67 in his loss to Clayton last night. Now he faces another high scoring player in De Sousa, who won 7-5 in the first match between this pair.

De Sousa did not need to be at his very best to beat Anderson last night, but still recorded an average of 99.28. Back De Sousa to beat Wade at odds of 1.9210/11.

Anderson will win 180s battle

Gary Anderson 3.02/1 v Peter Wright 2.01/1; The Draw 4.94/1

Start time, 20:45

Anderson is currently eighth in the Premier League, with Wright in seventh and both players are badly in need of a win to keep them in touch with the top four.

With neither player having shown any consistency, it's tough to pick a winner. Despite being bottom of the second phase of the Premier League, Anderson has hit the fourth highest number of 180s, so let's go for him to score more 180s than Wright at 2.26/5.

MVG hit top form last night

Michael van Gerwen 2.021/1 v Jonny Clayton 2.829/5; The Draw 4.84/1

Start time, 21:30

These two played on Night 9 of the Premier League, with Clayton running out as the 7-3 winner. Clayton will find that a tough result to repeat if Van Gerwen can maintain the form that he showed against Van den Bergh last night, when he averaged 109.96, which is the highest total that we've seen in the Premier League this season.

MVG has not been as consistent in the Premier League this season as he would have liked, but at his best no one is going to beat him. Van Gerwen's odds of 2.021/1 are big enough to take a chance on him winning a second successive match.