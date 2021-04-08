Thursday Premier League Darts Tips: Anderson will take advantage of crisis

Premier League Darts - Night 4

Thursday 8 April

Live on Sky Sports Action

Jonny Clayton was the star of the Premier League Darts on Wednesday night, as he produced a nine-dart finish during his victory over Jose De Sousa.

Before the tournament started, we highlighted the 11/10 on offer at the Sportsbook for there to be a nine-darter in the Premier League this season. There were two last season and we only had to wait until the third night of action, for Clayton to deliver.

Clayton is now the second favourite to win the Premier League at 6.511/2. Michael van Gerwen is the 2.486/4 favourite, with Peter Wright ranked third at 6.611/2.

Night starts with high quality match

Dimitri van den Bergh 2.8815/8 v Peter Wright 2.166/5; The Draw 4.57/2

Start time, 19:15

This should be a great game to kick off the action. Van den Bergh is top of the table after three games, level on points with Van Gerwen and Clayton, but ahead of them based on his superior Legs Won Against Throw stats.

The Belgian didn't need to be at his best to whitewash Glen Durrant last night, only averaging 93.94, despite the scoreline. He'll need to up his game against Wright and you can back Van den Bergh to average over 97.5 at 5/6.

Another win for Clayton

Jonny Clayton 1.674/6 v Rob Cross 4.47/2; The Draw 5.14/1

Start time, 19:55

After his spectacular 7-3 win over De Sousa, Clayton will be expecting to now beat Cross, who lost by the same scoreline to Van Gerwen on Wednesday.

Cross played pretty well, in what was his first defeat in the Premier League this season. It makes sense to play it safe and simply back Clayton to win at 1.674/6, which is a good price given his form.

Aspinall can win 180s battle

Jose De Sousa 2.3811/8 v Nathan Aspinall 2.568/5; The Draw 4.67/2

Start time, 20:35

De Sousa might have lost to Clayton, but he produced the highest average that we've seen in this season's Premier League, with 108.48. That makes this one a tough match to predict, with Aspinall having been very consistent so far, winning two of his three games.

Let's stay away from the result and back Aspinall to score the most 180s at 2.68/5. Aspinall has scored twelve 180s so far, with only Gary Anderson hitting more.

Machine malfunctioning

James Wade 5.14/1 v Michael van Gerwen 1.574/7; The Draw 5.14/1

Start time, 21:15

After a positive start by Wade after he was drafted in as a late replacement for Gerwyn Price, 'The Machine' has been a bit flat over the last couple of days, losing to Cross and Aspinall.

Things don't get any easier for Wade, as he prepares to face Van Gerwen. The Dutch master averaged 107.58 when he beat Cross on Wednesday and should win again tonight. MVG doesn't score as many 180s as he used to, but backing him to win and score the most 180s against Wade, feels like a safe bet at 13/8.

Anderson will pile on the misery for Durrant

Gary Anderson 1.3130/100 v Glen Durrant 7.87/1; The Draw 6.86/1

Start time, 21:55

Durrant is having a torrid time right now, as he tries to rediscover his lost form in the most challenging of environments. He's just way off the pace, losing all three of his games, with all of his averages in the eighties.

It's hard to envisage anything but a dominant win for Anderson, who has scored the most 180s in the Premier League so far and also produced some of the highest checkouts. Back Anderson to win the match, score the most 180s and hit the highest checkout at 2.111/10.