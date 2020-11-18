Thursday Grand Slam of Darts Tips: MVG will beat 180s total

Clemens can win comfortably

Gabriel Clemens 1.384/11 v Adam Hunt 3.259/4

Start time, 19:15

This looks like a great opportunity for Clemens to book his place in the last-16. Clemens has already beaten Joe Cullen, who has a much harder final game against Van Gerwen.

Adam Hunt has lost both of his two games and though his standard has been decent, it would be a natural reaction for his form to dip a little now that he has been eliminated. Back Clemens with a handicap of -2.5 at 2.26/5.

Tight game will go long

Ian White 1.8810/11 v Dirk van Duijvenbode 2.0621/20

Start time, 19:15

White can still make the knockout stages if he can win this one and Devon Petersen defeats Peter Wright. Yet with Van Duijvenbode having already beaten Wright, the Dutchman could be in a commanding position if he claims a second victory.

This one looks likely to be competitive and you can make the argument for it going either way. Over 7.5 legs can be backed at odds of 8/11.

Smith must be backed at this price

Michael Smith 1.8810/11 v Krzysztof Ratajski 2.0421/20

Start time, 19:15

In the first two rounds of games, Smith was one of only three players to average over 100 in both of his outings. Smith's wins over Lisa Ashton and Jose de Sousa have not yet secured him a passage out of Group C, so he looks big at these odds considering that he needs another victory.

Ratajski played well in defeat to De Sousa and then averaged 104.18 as he beat Ashton. This looks another match that should be tight, but at a price of 1.8810/11 it's worth backing Smith's class to tell.

180s total will be broken

Michael van Gerwen 1.364/11 v Joe Cullen 3.711/4

Start time, 19:15

Van Gerwen's looked very good this week, but there's still reason to doubt the result of this one. Cullen needs a win as he looks to qualify from Group A and has beaten Van Gerwen in each of their last two games.

MVG will also be keen to ensure that he maintains his momentum and wins the group. With both players motivated, a total of over 3.5 180s should be topped at 1.768/11.

Petersen can push Wright

Peter Wright 1.574/7 v Devon Petersen 2.546/4

Start time, 19:15

Petersen is the frontrunner in Group E so far, with two wins from his first two matches, beating White and then Van Duijvenbode by a margin of 5-2. It's a continuation of the fine form that Petersen has found this year and now he faces a major test of his quality.

Wright needs a second win to qualify, having averaged 106.80 against White. The price for 'Snakebite' looks a little short, so let's bank on this one going long. Over 7.5 legs is 4/5.

