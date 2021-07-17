Sunday World Matchplay Tips: Wright will win big

PDC World Matchplay

Sunday 18 July

Live on Sky Sports Arena

It's a double session at the World Matchplay on Sunday, with the second quarter of the draw on show in the afternoon and the third quarter taking to the stage in the evening.

James Wade is the favourite to win the second quarter, ahead of Rob Cross at 6.05/1, Krzysztof Ratajski at 6.511/2, Brendan Dolan at 7.06/1, Luke Humphries at 7.613/2, Ross Smith at 9.08/1, Callan Rydz at 9.28/1 and Glen Durrant at 17.016/1.

In the third quarter it's Jose De Sousa that's the narrow favourite at 3.185/40, just ahead of Peter Wright at 3.211/5, Michael Smith at 6.86/1, Joe Cullen at 9.08/1, Ryan Searle at 11.010/1, Chris Dobey at 11.521/2, Gabriel Clemens at 17.016/1 and Danny Noppert at 18.017/1.

Dolan on fast track

Krzysztof Ratajski 1.794/5 v Brendan Dolan 2.226/5

Start time, 13:15

While Ratajski is the higher ranked player, Dolan has been in good form this year, winning a Players Championship event in March and then reaching the final of another in early July. With his new quicker style, the value looks to be with Dolan to win at 2.226/5.

Durrant still in the doldrums

Glen Durrant 3.613/5 v Callan Rydz 1.330/100

Start time, 14:10

Durrant still can't find any form. Since finishing bottom of the Premier League he's played eight matches and lost seven (W1). Back Rydz to win while scoring the most 180s at 1.674/6.

Close game likely

Rob Cross 1.715/7 v Ross Smith 2.26/5

Start time, 15:05

Smith has the credentials to give Cross a tough time. He reached the final of a Players Championship event in April and then beat Dolan in the final of another at the start of the month. Smith has won the last two meetings against Cross 6-5, so let's back another tight game, with over 16.5 legs at 1.738/11.

180s bet will land again

James Wade 1.748/11 v Luke Humphries 2.166/5

Start time, 16:00

It's a repeat of the UK Open final that Wade won 11-5 in March. Humphries has also reached the final of three Players Championship events this year and he beat Wade 6-1 when they last met. This could be a cracker and both players to score four or more 180s is 2.111/10, having landed in the UK Open final.

Cullen can find form

Joe Cullen 1.865/6 v Chris Dobey 2.0621/20

Start time, 19:45

Cullen is in poor form having lost each of his last five games, while Dobey recently lifted a Players Championship title with a 8-7 win over Jose de Sousa. That has made the odds closer than they would have been a month ago. Cullen has won two Players Championship titles this year and should have the extra class at 1.865/6.

180s total will be toppled

Michael Smith 1.715/7 v Ryan Searle 2.26/5

Start time, 20:40

This game promises fireworks between two high-scoring players in good form. Over 10.5 total 180s should land at 2.111/10.

Snakebite will overcome handicap

Peter Wright 1.364/11 v Danny Noppert 3.412/5

Start time, 21:35

Wright beat Noppert 6-3 en-route to winning the most recent Players Championship event, which saw him defeat Michael van Gerwen 8-2 in the final. Back Wright -2.5 in the handicap market at 1.865/6.

De Sousa continues to impress

Jose De Sousa 1.3130/100 v Gabriel Clemens 3.711/4

Start time, 22:30

De Sousa continues to prove that last year's Grand Slam win was no fluke. No one has won more Players Championship competitions than his three victories this year and he also reached the final of the Premier League. De Sousa has beaten Clemens twice this year and you can back him to win again while scoring the most 180s at 1.738/11.