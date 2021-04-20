Tuesday Premier League Darts Tips: Dancing Dimitri will win again

Premier League Darts - Night 7

Tuesday 20 April

Dmitri van den Bergh is back on top of the Premier League and now trades as the second favourite to win the competition at 5.69/2.

The Belgian beat Jonny Clayton 7-3. Clayton is the third favourite at 6.05/1, with Michael van Gerwen still leading the betting at 2.6813/8, following his 7-3 win over Glen Durrant.

If there's value with anyone right now, it's probably Nathan Aspinall. 'The Asp' is second in the table following his impressive 7-3 victory over Peter Wright and reached the final last year, yet is available at a generous price of 12.011/1.

Durrant dragging down opponents

Glen Durrant 8.88/1 v Jose De Sousa 1.261/4 The Draw 7.613/2

Start time, 19:15

Durrant has now lost six in a row and his current poor standards are dragging others down. Van Gerwen beat him conclusively, despite only averaging 87.63 himself and we also saw James Wade defeat Durrant handily, with a low average.

As big a scorer as De Sousa is, he may well average under 98.5 at 1.834/5. Only one of Durrant's six opponents so far, has broken than total.

Van den Bergh back on top

Rob Cross 3.613/5 v Dimitri van den Bergh 1.865/6; The Draw 4.84/1

Start time, 19:55

Cross lost a tight match 7-5 to Gary Anderson last night, in which he averaged 100.54. He's now hovering just outside the elimination zone and it would be a pity if Cross were to suffer the same fate as he did last year, considering his form has improved considerably.

Unfortunately for Cross, he can't expect any favours from Van den Bergh, who produced another sparkling performance against Clayton. Back VDB to win at odds of 1.865/6.

Aspinall scoring is underrated

Nathan Aspinall 2.767/4 v Jonny Clayton 2.3811/8; The Draw 4.216/5

Start time, 20:35

Aspinall continues to be underrated. With Clayton playing well, this could go either way, but there is value to be found in the averages markets.

Last night, Aspinall recorded the highest average of 105.20. He only has to break 97.5 for a bet to land, at odds of 1.834/5, which seems likely against a high scoring player like Clayton.

Wade can push Wright

Peter Wright 2.01/1 v James Wade 3.412/5; The Draw 4.3100/30

Start time, 21:15

Wade is currently in the elimination zone and with Wright only a point above him, this is a crucial game. It could prove to be a tighter match than the odds indicate, with Wade having averaged 104.01 last night, in his 7-5 defeat to De Sousa.

This looks like one that could go long and you can back over 11.5 legs to land at 2.26/5.

Anderson has been consistent

Michael van Gerwen 1.834/5 v Gary Anderson 3.814/5; The Draw 4.77/2

Start time, 21:55

Anderson has been consistent throughout and claimed a valuable victory against an in-form Cross last night, which leaves him just a point behind Van Gerwen.

MVG will certainly have to improve from his performance against Durrant. This is another game which could be closer than the odds indicate and you can back Anderson with +2.5 in the handicap market at 1.738/11.