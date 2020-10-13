Premier League Darts Tips: Wright worthy favourite, but anyone could win

Premier League Darts Play-Off

Thursday 15 October

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Hot on the heels of the World Grand Prix comes another huge darts event, with the Premier League Play-offs taking place on Thursday night.

Gerwyn Price won the World Grand Prix on Monday and is arguably the best player in the world right now, but he has failed to make it to the knockout stages of the Premier League, as has Michael van Gerwen.

It's the current World Champion who's the favourite to win the Premier League. Peter Wright leads the betting at [2.86], ahead of Gary Anderson at [3.8], Glen Durrant at [4.6] and Nathan Aspinall at [5.3]. Two semi-finals will be played over the best of 19 legs, with the winners going through to a best of 21 legs final, that will take place after the second semi.

With the sport's in-form player not competing, this tournament could go to any of the four that have made it this far. The odds fairly reflect recent achievements, with Wright as favourite, but this could be a market to monitor in-play, with huge swings possible in a competition that will come to a close on Thursday night.

Anderson will win 180 war

Glen Durrant [2.14] v Gary Anderson [1.86]

Start time 19:15

Durrant did brilliantly to win the regular Premier League season in his debut in the competition, but he is only third favourite to win the tournament. Having secured that title quite early, Durrant failed to win any of his last four games (D2 L2), albeit against very motivated opponents fighting to finish in the top four.

The consistency of Durrant means that he is well suited to a league format. He's yet to go all the way in a major since joining the PDC and will be disappointed to have been well beaten by Dave Chisnall in the first round of the World Grand Prix.

Anderson reached the quarter-finals before losing to the eventual beaten finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode. He failed to beat Durrant in either of their matches in the Premier League this year, losing the first 7-4 and then drawing 7-7.

The odds are indicative of the fact that this one could go either way. Durrant have been the better player in the Premier League this season, but Anderson has a history of reaching and winning PDC finals. A safe bet is to back Anderson to score the most 180s at [1.8], having hit 52 in the Premier League this season, to Durrant's 35.

Value may lie with Aspinall after close encounters

Peter Wright [1.67] v Nathan Aspinall [2.44]

Start time 20:15

Like Durrant, both Wright and Aspinall exited the World Grand Prix in the first round, so they should come into this match feeling fresh and with something to prove.

Wright's experience makes him a worthy favourite, but his odds are perhaps a little too short. He and Aspinall are tied 4-4 in past encounters.

Five of those matches have taken place this year. Wright has won three of them, including both of the games in the Premier League this season, but overall the past history between these players suggests that this will be a tight match.

The value probably lies with Aspinall at these prices, but once again there could be a less risky bet involving 180s. Wright scored the second most 180s in the Premier League this year with 62, while Aspinall scored the third most with 61. Over 10.5 total 180s is [2.1].