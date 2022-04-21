Premier League Darts Tips: Ferret to pick up more points

It'll be the sixth night that Michael van Gerwen starts top of the table and he is the 10/3 favourite to win on Thursday, with nothing separating Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton who are both available at 7/2.

Michael Smith looked down and despondent after his quarter-final defeat to Joe Cullen last week and time is surely running out for him now. He remains on eight points, just one above bottom of the league Gary Anderson. The man from St Helens is 6/4 to finish bottom.

Ferret to prove unpopular and defeat both Scotsmen in Aberdeen

Jonny Clayton and MvG so frequently bring the best out of each other and produce spellbinding matches where at least one of them averages up towards 110. Last week it was the Welshman who did that, looking significantly more comfortable than his opponent throughout, despite van Gerwen producing some magnificent combination finishes.

The two could meet in the final this week, you can back them to battle it out for the title at 11/2.

First up for the Ferret on Thursday is Gary Anderson who has struggled for the majority of the campaign. I like the look of Clayton to have the most 180s and highest checkout at 2/1 in the opening match of the night.

Wade to win opener

Victory on night 10 has propelled James Wade up into third place in the table. The Machine scored well, dug deep and deservedly came out on top in Manchester, averaging in excess of 105 in the final to round off an impressive night of masterly arrows.

His finishing was absolutely sublime all night, he was ruthless and over the course of his three matches he consistently hit 140s, a total of 33 of them up on that AO Arena stage.

I'm backing Wade to come through his first round match against Michael Smith at 4/5.