Premier League Darts Tips: Smith's scoring power to impress again

I for one questioned the new Premier League format when it was first introduced and worried that we could end up seeing the same players contesting the final week after week, but as we approach the seventh evening, we're still yet to see the same two players meet in a final twice.

Despite losing at the quarter-final stage last Thursday and pulling out of Players Championship six on Sunday, Michael van Gerwen is 3/1 favourite to win a third Premier League night in four weeks. Little separates Jonny Clayton at 7/1 and Michael Smith at 8/1.

Bully Boy to reach milestone in Rotterdam

Michael Smith has hit more 180s than any other player on tour at the start of 2022 and needs just three in Rotterdam to become the first to reach 200 in the calendar year.

Having struggled at the start of the campaign, Bully Boy has been runner-up in the last two Premier League events and I'm backing the St Helens man to get over that particular line and hit 3.5+ against Michael van Gerwen at 1/1.

Smith is also now favourite to hit the most 180s in the tournament at 15/8.

Ferret to win all Welsh affair

So, it turns out Gerwyn Price wasn't at all hampered by his hand injury in his first match in Nottingham last week, dispatching the in-form Michael van Gerwen with an average just shy of 103 before losing to Michael Smith with a significantly below par display.

Jonny Clayton hasn't quite been at his consistent best at the start of 2022. There's been plenty of high quality, high scoring and finishing from the reigning champion, but there have also been a few games where he's struggled to find his rhythm and his scoring has deserted him or finishing has gone awry.

In my opinion, he's still comfortably one of the best in the world right now though and I expect him to come through against a Price still who may still be feeling the effects of his hand injury.

I'm backing Clayton to win his quarter-final match at 11/10.