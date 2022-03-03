Premier League Darts Tips: Price to impress once more

With two nine darters, winner on night three Gerwyn Price is favourite to be victorious again at 11/4, with fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton available at 4/1 to win and remain top of the table.

Price to get the better of Wright

It's week four of the Premier League and the two players battling it out at the top of the world rankings meet in the quarter-finals.

Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright faced each other just four days ago in the final of the first Euro Tour event of 2022 and The Iceman put in a superb display to win the title and prevent Snakebite from overtaking him as the World number one.

Utterly stupendous in Belfast, triumphant in Riesa, Price is certainly back to his very best and I think he'll have too much for Wright in Exeter. He is 8/11 to win.

They hit eight 180s between them in Sunday's final in Germany and I think there is value in backing seven or more in this match at 8/13.

Clayton and MvG always produce

In terms of the overall Premier League standing, after three nights it's a Welsh one two with reigning champion Jonny Clayton currently topping the table.

There are many contenders these days, with players coming up against each other frequently and the overall standard of the sport continually rising but Clayton against Michael van Gerwen is still my favourite fixture. They so often bring the best out of each other, we saw it in Belfast, we've seen it on the floor and in major tournaments.

I'm expecting no different in Exeter, I think it'll be a high scoring, fast paced affair.

Ferret has won six of their last eight meetings, including their last two and I think it'll be he who triumphs at 4/5.