Premier League Darts Tips: MvG on for hat-trick

Last week, Michael van Gerwen became the first player to win back-to-back titles in the newly formatted Premier League and he is favourite to go all the way again on Thursday at 10/3, Peter Wright is at 7/2 despite having to withdraw midway through the Euro Tour event in Germany at the weekend due to a back injury.

Absent in Brighton and Hildesheim, Gerwyn Price has announced that he will be back in action on Thursday night but I'm not convinced that his hand will be healed enough for him to pose a significant threat.

I have a feeling his quarter-final opponent Michael van Gerwen and the ever impressive Jonny Clayton could meet in the final this week, it's 6/1 to happen.

Defiant Green Machine is back

The Green Machine followed up his double Premier League delight with his first Euro Tour title in almost three years, on Sunday.

Dropping down to world number five before the event clearly awoke the beast inside MvG as he produced some spellbinding darts over the course of the weekend.

He wasn't hesitant, his board management was back to its best and there were glimpses of that ruthless streak that makes opponents shudder.

In recent times, when players have had him on the ropes, he's struggled to land a blow but even at 4-1 down to Rob Cross in the final of Euro Tour Two, you felt he was in control of his game, he's relaxed again.

The two victories in the Premier League have relieved him of some of the tension that has been visible of late, his wounds are healing and with that, he's getting stronger mentally.

There is no disputing that he has had to dig incredibly deep over recent months, at times even I questioned how far away we were from seeing MvG produce on the big stage again but now, it feels as though he's ready to compete at the business end of tournaments on a consistent basis again.

If his opening encounter with Price does go ahead, I'm backing the Dutchman to come through at 8/11.

I also think there is value in backing him to reach yet another final at 17/10.

Ferret to prevail in the other half of the draw

In the other half of the draw, I have a feeling it'll be Jonny Clayton who comes through. He is 17/10 to reach a third final in six events.

Edged out by Daryl Gurney in a fantastic contest in Germany on Sunday, the Ferret's consistent brilliance has certainly continued into 2022 with his finishing in particular earning plaudits, and I expect him to put on another dominant display against Gary Anderson in Nottingham.

I'm backing Clayton to hit the most 180s, highest checkout and win against Gary Anderson at a boosted price of 3/1.