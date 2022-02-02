Premier League Darts Tips: A Welsh winner on opening night

The newly formatted tournament consists of 16 mini-events with a champion crowned each week. The eight players involved will battle it out in knock-out events ahead of play-offs night to determine an overall winner.

It's the biggest modification the tournament has ever undergone and while I still have reservations about the event and the possibility of it getting stale, it will undoubtedly be a more exciting spectacle for fans in attendance.

Gerwyn Price is favourite to win on the opening night at 10/3 while Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton can't be separated at 9/2.

Cullen is used to culling Ferret

After an emotional victory last weekend, claiming his first major title by defeating Dave Chisnall in the Masters final, Joe Cullen will finally make his long awaited Premier League debut in Cardiff this week.

The Rockstar is first up on the opening night and takes on reigning champion Jonny Clayton in round one, a player he has a superb record against, having won seven of his eight games against the Welshman.

Whilst John Henderson's walk-on in Aberdeen will probably forever remain the greatest in this tournament, as a Welsh woman hearing the Ferret walk out to Delilah two years ago in the capital was absolutely sensational and I for one can't wait to hear the Welsh crowd in full voice again on Thursday.

Both Cullen and Clayton produced some exemplary combination finishes at the Masters last weekend and I think there is value in backing a highest checkout score of 114.5 at 5/6

Price to dismantle The Machine

Having missed last year's Premier League after testing positive for Covid-19, world number one Gerwyn Price will get his campaign underway against an out-of-form James Wade.

Despite reaching the semi-finals of the World Championship, The Machine failed to produce his best in an underwhelming campaign.

He was then blown away by an inspired Dave Chisnall in his first game of the 2022 season, with Wade's finishing again leaving a lot to be desired.

I think Price, who has twice finished fifth in the Premier League will give his home crowd plenty to cheer about and coast through to the semi-final.

The man from Markham is consistently producing better performances than Wade at the moment. I think he will smell blood and take advantage of Wade's current vulnerabilities.

I'm backing Price to win and hit the most 180s at 6/5.

If the two Welshmen do progress, they will meet in the final four and I think the winner of that match will go on to triumph on the opening night.

Having previously lost eight in a row against his fellow countryman, Clayton has triumphed in three of his last four games against Gezzy, including a superb 10-8 victory with an average in excess of 104 in Milton Keynes last weekend.