Premier League Darts Tips: MvG to continue his comeback

Players Championship events seven and eight were won by Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen over the weekend. The Welshman, along with Peter Wright, is 7/2 to go all the way for a second time in this season's Premier League, with The Green Machine the 5/2 favourite to be victorious in the Midlands.

We've already had six different winners in the newly formatted tournament, the only two players yet to go all the way are Michael Smith and James Wade. The latter is currently sat at the bottom of the overall table on seven points and is 15/8 to be in that position come the end of the regular phase.

One place above him is The Flying Scotsman who is also on seven points but above The Machine because he won night six in Nottingham. Anderson is 11/4 to finish bottom.

MvG to produce more magic

We really have been treated to some vintage MvG displays over recent weeks, both on the big stage and on the floor. He's back in the winner's circle, back playing with conviction and back punishing opponents at every opportunity.

For too long van Gerwen lacked that ruthless streak but there's no doubt that he's getting more and more clinical with every confidence boosting win he earns.

The Dutchman's 180 per leg ratio is significantly higher in this year's tournament than it was in 2021 and even though this format means he's playing more games this time around, there is a noticeable difference in his scoring power. As a result, I think he will ensure Wade remains rooted to the bottom of the league standings and claim a 44th career victory over The Machine at 1/3.

Whilst Wade has failed to progress past the quarter-final stage over the last three weeks, he has hit a total of 11 180s in that time and I therefore think there is value in backing both players to hit two or more during their match on Thursday at 11/10.

Rockstar to record fourth straight win over Price

Gerwyn Price revealed on Wednesday that he's been playing with a fractured hand over recent weeks but remarkably that didn't stop him from winning a Pro Tour event at the weekend, with just two averages below a ton en route to the title.

Whilst he is supposed to be in plaster for four weeks, The Iceman will wear a support cast and take it off to play his matches.

Whilst I genuinely wouldn't put it past Price to turn up, switch to throwing left-handed and win the event, I think last week's Premier League champion Joe Cullen will come out on top when they face eachother at the Utilita Arena, just like he has in their previous two meetings in 2022.

So far in this campaign, Cullen has hit 44 180s in his 11 games to Price's 23 in 10 matches, and I think there is value in backing Cullen to win and hit the most 180s at a boosted price of 3/1.