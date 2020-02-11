Premier League Darts Tips: Sherrock can produce another big finish

Premier League Darts

Thursday 13 February

Live on Sky Sports Action

The two debutants Glen Durrant and Nathan Aspinall lead the fledgling Premier League table after the opening night in Aberdeen last week, with both enjoying wins.

It was Michael van Gerwen who enjoyed the most significant victory, as he beat the in-form Peter Wright 7-5. MVG remains the favourite to win the competition at [2.0], as we preview the second round of games from the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Cross can score big again

Rob Cross [2.62] v Nathan Aspinall [2.4]; The Draw [4.2]

Expected start 19:15

Despite winning his opening match 7-3 against the challenger John Henderson, Aspinall recorded a low average of 89.19 in an encounter in which he wasn't really tested.

He will surely have to up his game against Cross, with the former world champion recording an average of 100.10 in a 6-6 draw with Gerwyn Price. Odds of [1.83] for Cross to produce an average of over 95.5 look generous.

Smith was 180 king in 2019

Gerwyn Price [2.0] v Michael Smith [3.25]; The Draw [4.6]

Expected start 19:55

While Price can be reasonably content with his draw with Cross, Smith had a bad night against Durrant, in which he could not live with the finishing of his opponent.

It's Price that's favoured to inflict another defeat upon Smith here, but where the 'Bully Boy' is likely to deliver is by scoring maximums. Though Smith finished seventh in the Premier League last year, no one scored more 180s than his total of 55. Back him to score the most 180s at [2.1].

Wright can complete treble

Gary Anderson [2.78] v Peter Wright [2.34]; The Draw [4.4]

Expected start 20:35

Anderson got off to a winning start upon his return to the Premier League last week, as he beat Daryl Gurney 7-5.

Wright lost to Van Gerwen by the same scoreline, but the quality of the matches were far apart and the current world champion did well to win five legs, given the brilliant form of MVG. With Wright largely outperforming Anderson in most of the key stats last week, let's take a chance on him winning the match, scoring the most 180s and having the highest checkout at [6.0].

Will Fallon cause another upset?

Glen Durrant [1.32] v Fallon Sherrock [8.2]; The Draw [6.6]

Expected start 21:15

After her headline grabbing exploits at the World Championship, Sherrock returns to the big stage as this week's challenger, in an intriguing match against the current Premier League leader.

Durrant will know that the crowd will be against him, but he's a cool enough operator to handle the pressure. He should win and to find value we will hope that Sherrock once again produces the highest checkout, as she did in all three of her World Championship matches. The odds of Sherrock scoring the highest checkout and losing the match are [4.5].

MVG makes strong start

Daryl Gurney [6.6] v Michael van Gerwen [1.4]; The Draw [6.2]

Expected start 21:55

Gurney was well off the pace in his defeat to Anderson last week and that surely spells danger against Van Gerwen, who was in the sort of form that we have come to expect from the Dutch master in this competition.

Van Gerwen lost both of his league matches with Gurney last year, but went on to beat him in the semi-final. If last week's performances are anything to go by, a Van Gerwen win, most 180s and highest checkout looks good value at [4.0].