Premier League Darts Tips: Price will claim opening win

Premier League Darts

Thursday 20 February

Live on Sky Sports Action

Week 3 of the Premier League Darts sees the action move to the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff. Last week in Nottingham saw a night of close encounters, with three of the five games being drawn. Only Rob Cross and the reigning champion Michael van Gerwen claimed a victory.

It's Van Gerwen who leads the Premier League table, ahead of Glen Durrant in second and Cross in third. MVG is [2.6] to win the Premier League, with Peter Wright the second favourite at [7.2] and Gerwyn Price at [7.4].

Wright is king of the 180s

Peter Wright [2.02] v Rob Cross [3.1]; The Draw [4.6]

Expected start 19:15

Wright has yet to win a game in his two Premier League outings, having lost to Van Gerwen and then drawn with Gary Anderson last week.

'Snakebite' played pretty well in both of those matches, but Cross has made a strong start and it's quite possible that this will be a third match for Wright in which he fails to win. Where Wright has been consistent is with the number of 180s. No one has hit more than his total of ten so far and Wright is [1.91] to score the most 180s again.

Challenger provides a tougher task than most

Jonny Clayton [3.6] v Michael Smith [1.9]; The Draw [4.6]

Expected start 19:55

Of all the challengers taking part in the Premier League this year, no one has a higher ranking than the world number 16, Jonny Clayton.

With the Welsh fans cheering Clayton on, this could be a tougher assignment for Michael Smith than some other players will face when taking on a challenger. With the result in doubt there is once against value to be found in the Most 180s market. Despite not having won a game yet (D1 L1), Smith has seven 180s so far and is [1.86] to better Clayton in this department.

Another win for table topper MVG

Michael van Gerwen [1.49] v Nathan Aspinall [5.9]; The Draw [5.3]

Expected start 20:35

It's two wins out of two for Van Gerwen, after he followed his opening victory against Wright with a 7-1 mauling of Daryl Gurney.

Nathan Aspinall has a win on the board and lost narrowly 7-5 to Cross last week. He will probably have to wait to pick up his second victory with MVG in such form. Van Gerwen is available on the Sportsbook at a boosted [4.3] to win the match, score the highest checkout and have the most 180s.

Price will open his account

Daryl Gurney [3.8] v Gerwyn Price [1.82] ; The Draw [4.5]

Expected start 21:15

Neither Gurney or Price have won a game in this year's Premier League, but it's the Welshman who has reason to be happier with his performances.

Gurney has lost both of his matches, in which his finishing has been very poor and his average the second lowest in the competition. Price should get his first win here, having drawn high quality encounters with Cross and Smith. His price of [1.82] to claim victory is worth backing.

Anderson average is set high

Glen Durrant [2.98] v Gary Anderson [2.04]; The Draw

Expected start 21:55

Both Durrant and Anderson currently occupy top four spots. Of the pair it's Anderson that's been most consistent in his two games, following his win over Gurney with an entertaining draw with Wright last week.

Durrant was superb in his opener against Smith, but his finishing collapsed when facing the challenger Fallon Sherrock in Nottingham. He held his nerve to fight back and draw the game, in a game in which the crowd were firmly on Sherrock's side. This is a game that could go either way, so let's back Anderson to have an average of under 96.5 at [1.83], which is a total that he's failed to hit in either of his first two games.