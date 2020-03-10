Premier League Darts Tips: Cross can continue to dominate challenger

Premier League Darts

Thursday 10 March

Live on Sky Sports Action

The Premier League Darts moves to the M & S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, with the table intriguingly poised after five games. Only two points currently separates the top seven players.

Glen Durrant leads the Premier League, just ahead of Michael Smith, with Michael van Gerwen down in third and Nathan Aspinall taking the fourth play-off spot. MVG is still the favourite despite his loss to Smith last week, but his price has gone out a little to [2.2].

Potential match of the night, starts event

Michael Smith [2.92] v Peter Wright [2.14]; The Draw [4.6]

Expected start 19:15

The night's action should get off to a flyer when the in-form Smith takes on the world champion Peter Wright.

'Snakebite' has been pretty erratic so far. He was very poor in his 7-1 loss against Gerwyn Price two weeks ago, but superb in his victory over Aspinall last week, recording a 110 average. With Wright having scored the joint most 180s in the Premier League this season - 17 - and Smith not far behind on 13, back both players to hit three 180s or more at [2.0].

Durrant still not hitting 180s despite form

Daryl Gurney [2.82] v Glen Durrant [2.2]; The Draw [4.5]

Expected start 19:55

Rock bottom Daryl Gurney meets the Premier League leader Durrant, but the Irishman does have some reason to be confident.

At the weekend Gurney reached the semi-finals of the UK Open, where he lost to the eventual winner Van Gerwen. With Gurney's form slowly improving, there could be scope for him to outscore Durrant, even if he doesn't win. No one has scored less 180s than Durrant and you can back Gurney to beat him in that department at [1.91].

MVG will beat Price again

Gerwyn Price [3.3] v Michael van Gerwen [2.0]; The Draw [4.5]

Expected start 20:35

It's a repeat of Sunday's UK Open final as Price takes on Van Gerwen again.

MVG came out on top with an 11-9 victory in Minehead, coming back from 5-1 down, as Price missed chances to build on his lead. It was a tight game, but when you consider that Van Gerwen has won 17 of their 20 encounters (D1 L2), a price of [2.0] for the Dutch master could prove generous.

Cross will handle challenger

Rob Cross [1.95] v Stephen Bunting [3.4]; The Draw [4.5]

Expected start 21:15

Luke Humphries became the first challenger to win a Premier League match last week when he beat Gary Anderson. Could Stephen Bunting become the second in his home city of Liverpool?

Despite the poor form of Rob Cross in the Premier League (P5 W1 D2 L2), you have to doubt Bunting's chances. This is another match which is a repeat of a UK Open clash, with Cross winning 10-8 in the last-16. Cross has won all four of his matches against Bunting and looks good value to claim a much needed Premier League victory at [1.95].

180 king Anderson to best Aspinall

Gary Anderson [2.58] v Nathan Aspinall [2.36]; The Draw [4.4]

Expected start 21:55

Both Anderson and Aspinall lost last week. With both players having performed well so far and only separated by a point, this is a tough one to predict.

Anderson's record of scoring 180s could provide the safest bet. Along with Wright, he has the joint most in the Premier League with 17 and is [2.1] to hit more than Aspinall.